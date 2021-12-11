Publish date:
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Freeman has rushed for 376 yards (31.3 per game) on 89 carries with four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 23 passes for 170 yards (14.2 per game) with one TD.
- His team has rushed the ball 384 times this season, and he's carried 89 of those attempts (23.2%).
- The Ravens have thrown the football in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freeman's matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Freeman finished with 52 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Browns, 52.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Browns.
- Note: Freeman's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- Freeman will go up against a Browns squad that allows 105.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.
- The Browns have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Freeman ran for 52 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He also caught five passes for 45 yards.
- During his last three games, Freeman has run for 153 yards on 46 carries (51.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He has added 84 receiving yards on 12 catches (28.0 yards per game).
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
89
23.2%
376
4
10
21.3%
4.2
Lamar Jackson
131
34.1%
762
2
16
34.0%
5.8
Latavius Murray
79
20.6%
259
4
12
25.5%
3.3
Ty'Son Williams
34
8.9%
181
1
4
8.5%
5.3
Powered By Data Skrive