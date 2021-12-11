Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Author:

There will be player props available for Devonta Freeman before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Freeman's Baltimore Ravens (8-4) and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) square off in a Week 14 matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Freeman has rushed for 376 yards (31.3 per game) on 89 carries with four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 23 passes for 170 yards (14.2 per game) with one TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 384 times this season, and he's carried 89 of those attempts (23.2%).
  • The Ravens have thrown the football in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freeman's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Freeman finished with 52 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Browns, 52.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Browns.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • Freeman will go up against a Browns squad that allows 105.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Browns have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Freeman ran for 52 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also caught five passes for 45 yards.
  • During his last three games, Freeman has run for 153 yards on 46 carries (51.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He has added 84 receiving yards on 12 catches (28.0 yards per game).

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

89

23.2%

376

4

10

21.3%

4.2

Lamar Jackson

131

34.1%

762

2

16

34.0%

5.8

Latavius Murray

79

20.6%

259

4

12

25.5%

3.3

Ty'Son Williams

34

8.9%

181

1

4

8.5%

5.3

