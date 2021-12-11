There will be player props available for Devonta Freeman before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Freeman's Baltimore Ravens (8-4) and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) square off in a Week 14 matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Freeman has rushed for 376 yards (31.3 per game) on 89 carries with four touchdowns.

And he has caught 23 passes for 170 yards (14.2 per game) with one TD.

His team has rushed the ball 384 times this season, and he's carried 89 of those attempts (23.2%).

The Ravens have thrown the football in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freeman's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Freeman finished with 52 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Browns, 52.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Browns.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

Freeman will go up against a Browns squad that allows 105.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.

The Browns have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Freeman ran for 52 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He also caught five passes for 45 yards.

During his last three games, Freeman has run for 153 yards on 46 carries (51.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He has added 84 receiving yards on 12 catches (28.0 yards per game).

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 89 23.2% 376 4 10 21.3% 4.2 Lamar Jackson 131 34.1% 762 2 16 34.0% 5.8 Latavius Murray 79 20.6% 259 4 12 25.5% 3.3 Ty'Son Williams 34 8.9% 181 1 4 8.5% 5.3

Powered By Data Skrive