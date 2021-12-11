Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Donovan Peoples-Jones ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes hit the field in Week 14 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Peoples-Jones has totaled 340 yards on 18 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 28.3 yards per game on 28 targets.
  • Peoples-Jones has been the target of 28 of his team's 360 passing attempts this season, or 7.8% of the target share.
  • Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.4% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Peoples-Jones' matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Peoples-Jones has averaged 28 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Peoples-Jones, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Peoples-Jones will face the NFL's worst pass defense (287.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Ravens have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 matchup with the Ravens, Peoples-Jones caught two passes for 10 yards while being targeted five times.
  • In his last three games, Peoples-Jones' three receptions have yielded 26 yards (8.7 ypg). He's been targeted 10 times.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

28

7.8%

18

340

3

2

5.4%

David Njoku

40

11.1%

27

407

3

6

16.2%

Jarvis Landry

52

14.4%

33

356

0

6

16.2%

Austin Hooper

45

12.5%

28

261

2

8

21.6%

