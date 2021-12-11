Publish date:
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Peoples-Jones has totaled 340 yards on 18 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 28.3 yards per game on 28 targets.
- Peoples-Jones has been the target of 28 of his team's 360 passing attempts this season, or 7.8% of the target share.
- Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.4% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Peoples-Jones has averaged 28 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Peoples-Jones, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- This week Peoples-Jones will face the NFL's worst pass defense (287.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Ravens have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 matchup with the Ravens, Peoples-Jones caught two passes for 10 yards while being targeted five times.
- In his last three games, Peoples-Jones' three receptions have yielded 26 yards (8.7 ypg). He's been targeted 10 times.
Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
28
7.8%
18
340
3
2
5.4%
David Njoku
40
11.1%
27
407
3
6
16.2%
Jarvis Landry
52
14.4%
33
356
0
6
16.2%
Austin Hooper
45
12.5%
28
261
2
8
21.6%
