There will be player prop bet markets available for Donovan Peoples-Jones ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes hit the field in Week 14 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Peoples-Jones has totaled 340 yards on 18 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 28.3 yards per game on 28 targets.

Peoples-Jones has been the target of 28 of his team's 360 passing attempts this season, or 7.8% of the target share.

Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.4% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Peoples-Jones has averaged 28 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Peoples-Jones, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Peoples-Jones will face the NFL's worst pass defense (287.5 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 matchup with the Ravens, Peoples-Jones caught two passes for 10 yards while being targeted five times.

In his last three games, Peoples-Jones' three receptions have yielded 26 yards (8.7 ypg). He's been targeted 10 times.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 28 7.8% 18 340 3 2 5.4% David Njoku 40 11.1% 27 407 3 6 16.2% Jarvis Landry 52 14.4% 33 356 0 6 16.2% Austin Hooper 45 12.5% 28 261 2 8 21.6%

