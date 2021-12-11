Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders' 67 targets have resulted in 39 receptions for 581 yards (48.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Sanders has been the target of 67 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
- Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 10.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Sanders has averaged 47.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 4.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Sanders, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The 265.1 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 23rd in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Sanders put together a 22-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
- During his last three games, Sanders has nine catches (on 14 targets) for 76 yards, averaging 25.3 yards per game.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
67
15.0%
39
581
4
8
10.1%
Stefon Diggs
108
24.1%
71
898
7
21
26.6%
Cole Beasley
82
18.3%
63
541
1
10
12.7%
Dawson Knox
47
10.5%
33
429
7
12
15.2%
