December 11, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Emmanuel Sanders has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (7-5) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders' 67 targets have resulted in 39 receptions for 581 yards (48.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.
  • Sanders has been the target of 67 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 10.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Sanders has averaged 47.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 4.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sanders, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 265.1 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 23rd in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Sanders put together a 22-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
  • During his last three games, Sanders has nine catches (on 14 targets) for 76 yards, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

67

15.0%

39

581

4

8

10.1%

Stefon Diggs

108

24.1%

71

898

7

21

26.6%

Cole Beasley

82

18.3%

63

541

1

10

12.7%

Dawson Knox

47

10.5%

33

429

7

12

15.2%

