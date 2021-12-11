Emmanuel Sanders has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (7-5) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders' 67 targets have resulted in 39 receptions for 581 yards (48.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Sanders has been the target of 67 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 10.1% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Sanders has averaged 47.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 4.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sanders, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 265.1 passing yards the Buccaneers give up per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers' defense is 23rd in the league, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Sanders put together a 22-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted six times.

During his last three games, Sanders has nine catches (on 14 targets) for 76 yards, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 67 15.0% 39 581 4 8 10.1% Stefon Diggs 108 24.1% 71 898 7 21 26.6% Cole Beasley 82 18.3% 63 541 1 10 12.7% Dawson Knox 47 10.5% 33 429 7 12 15.2%

