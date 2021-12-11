Before placing any bets on Evan Engram's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Engram and the New York Giants (4-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Engram's 52 targets have resulted in 35 receptions for 334 yards (27.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 12.0% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Engram's way.

Engram has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 6.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Engram's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Engram totaled zero receiving yards in lone career matchup, 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Engram did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.

The 225.1 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Engram put together a 61-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on four catches (15.2 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Engram has put up 110 yards (on nine grabs).

Engram's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Evan Engram 52 12.0% 35 334 2 3 6.0% Kenny Golladay 46 10.6% 26 409 0 5 10.0% Kadarius Toney 48 11.1% 35 392 0 5 10.0% Sterling Shepard 43 9.9% 32 324 1 9 18.0%

Powered By Data Skrive