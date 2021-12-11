Publish date:
Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. Los Angeles
Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds
Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Engram's 52 targets have resulted in 35 receptions for 334 yards (27.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 12.0% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Engram's way.
- Engram has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 6.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Engram totaled zero receiving yards in lone career matchup, 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Engram did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
- The 225.1 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Engram put together a 61-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on four catches (15.2 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Engram has put up 110 yards (on nine grabs).
Engram's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Evan Engram
52
12.0%
35
334
2
3
6.0%
Kenny Golladay
46
10.6%
26
409
0
5
10.0%
Kadarius Toney
48
11.1%
35
392
0
5
10.0%
Sterling Shepard
43
9.9%
32
324
1
9
18.0%
