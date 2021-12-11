Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before placing any bets on Evan Engram's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Engram and the New York Giants (4-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Engram's 52 targets have resulted in 35 receptions for 334 yards (27.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 12.0% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Engram's way.
  • Engram has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 6.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Engram totaled zero receiving yards in lone career matchup, 33.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Engram did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
  • The 225.1 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Chargers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Engram put together a 61-yard performance against the Dolphins last week on four catches (15.2 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three outings, Engram has put up 110 yards (on nine grabs).

Engram's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Evan Engram

52

12.0%

35

334

2

3

6.0%

Kenny Golladay

46

10.6%

26

409

0

5

10.0%

Kadarius Toney

48

11.1%

35

392

0

5

10.0%

Sterling Shepard

43

9.9%

32

324

1

9

18.0%

