Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for George Kittle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) face off in a Week 14 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's 61 targets have led to 44 grabs for 606 yards (50.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

Kittle has been the target of 61 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season, or 17.0% of the target share.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.2% of the time while running the ball 49.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his one matchup against the Bengals, Kittle's 54 receiving yards total is 12.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bengals.

The 273.1 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Kittle put together a 181-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on nine catches (20.1 yards per catch) while being targeted 12 times and scoring two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Kittle's 18 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 228 yards (76.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 61 17.0% 44 606 5 4 9.5% Deebo Samuel 92 25.7% 56 1006 5 7 16.7% Brandon Aiyuk 54 15.1% 35 487 3 6 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 28 7.8% 23 231 1 4 9.5%

