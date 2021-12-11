Publish date:
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - San Francisco vs. Cincinnati
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle's 61 targets have led to 44 grabs for 606 yards (50.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Kittle has been the target of 61 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season, or 17.0% of the target share.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.2% of the time while running the ball 49.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his one matchup against the Bengals, Kittle's 54 receiving yards total is 12.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
- Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bengals.
- The 273.1 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Kittle put together a 181-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on nine catches (20.1 yards per catch) while being targeted 12 times and scoring two touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Kittle's 18 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 228 yards (76.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
61
17.0%
44
606
5
4
9.5%
Deebo Samuel
92
25.7%
56
1006
5
7
16.7%
Brandon Aiyuk
54
15.1%
35
487
3
6
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
28
7.8%
23
231
1
4
9.5%
