December 11, 2021
BETTING
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - San Francisco vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for George Kittle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) face off in a Week 14 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle's 61 targets have led to 44 grabs for 606 yards (50.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Kittle has been the target of 61 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season, or 17.0% of the target share.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 9.5% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.2% of the time while running the ball 49.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his one matchup against the Bengals, Kittle's 54 receiving yards total is 12.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
  • Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bengals.
  • The 273.1 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Kittle put together a 181-yard performance against the Seahawks last week on nine catches (20.1 yards per catch) while being targeted 12 times and scoring two touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Kittle's 18 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 228 yards (76.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

61

17.0%

44

606

5

4

9.5%

Deebo Samuel

92

25.7%

56

1006

5

7

16.7%

Brandon Aiyuk

54

15.1%

35

487

3

6

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

28

7.8%

23

231

1

4

9.5%

