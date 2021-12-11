NFC North rivals will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

In 33.3% of Chicago's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.6 points fewer than the 44.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 10-2-0 against the spread this year.

Green Bay has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Packers score 23.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Bears give up.

When Green Bay puts up more than 23.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Packers average 27.1 more yards per game (355.0) than the Bears give up per contest (327.9).

When Green Bay piles up more than 327.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Bears score 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers surrender (20.2).

When Chicago puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bears average 298.8 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 321.7 the Packers allow.

Chicago is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team piles up over 321.7 yards.

The Bears have 19 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Packers.

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 5-0 overall, and 5-0 against the spread, at home.

In five home games this season, Green Bay has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Packers home games this season is 47.9 points, 5.4 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

On the road, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

This season, in six road games, Chicago has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Bears away games this season is 44.3 points, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.