December 11, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC North rivals will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Chicago's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 1.6 points fewer than the 44.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.8 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Green Bay is 10-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • Green Bay has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Packers score 23.6 points per game, comparable to the 23.9 per outing the Bears give up.
  • When Green Bay puts up more than 23.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Packers average 27.1 more yards per game (355.0) than the Bears give up per contest (327.9).
  • When Green Bay piles up more than 327.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).
  • Chicago is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 12.5 points or more.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year the Bears score 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers surrender (20.2).
  • When Chicago puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Bears average 298.8 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 321.7 the Packers allow.
  • Chicago is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team piles up over 321.7 yards.
  • The Bears have 19 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Packers.

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 5-0 overall, and 5-0 against the spread, at home.
  • In five home games this season, Green Bay has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Packers home games this season is 47.9 points, 5.4 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
  • On the road, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • This season, in six road games, Chicago has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Bears away games this season is 44.3 points, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

