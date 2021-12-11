Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow's 760 receiving yards (63.3 per game) lead the Raiders. He has 73 receptions on 92 targets with four touchdowns.
- Renfrow has been the target of 20.4% (92 total) of his team's 451 passing attempts this season.
- Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Renfrow has averaged 31 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chiefs, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Renfrow has caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Chiefs are giving up 263.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- With 19 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Renfrow caught nine passes for 102 yards while being targeted 10 times.
- Renfrow has caught 21 passes (23 targets) for 266 yards (88.7 per game) over his last three outings.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
92
20.4%
73
760
4
11
20.4%
Darren Waller
84
18.6%
53
643
2
11
20.4%
Bryan Edwards
45
10.0%
25
476
2
5
9.3%
DeSean Jackson
21
-
13
375
2
0
-
