Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Hunter Renfrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 14 when Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's 760 receiving yards (63.3 per game) lead the Raiders. He has 73 receptions on 92 targets with four touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 20.4% (92 total) of his team's 451 passing attempts this season.

Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Renfrow has averaged 31 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chiefs, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Renfrow has caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Chiefs are giving up 263.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

With 19 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Renfrow caught nine passes for 102 yards while being targeted 10 times.

Renfrow has caught 21 passes (23 targets) for 266 yards (88.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 92 20.4% 73 760 4 11 20.4% Darren Waller 84 18.6% 53 643 2 11 20.4% Bryan Edwards 45 10.0% 25 476 2 5 9.3% DeSean Jackson 21 - 13 375 2 0 -

