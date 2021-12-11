Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bet markets for Hunter Renfrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 14 when Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow's 760 receiving yards (63.3 per game) lead the Raiders. He has 73 receptions on 92 targets with four touchdowns.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 20.4% (92 total) of his team's 451 passing attempts this season.
  • Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 20.4% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Renfrow has averaged 31 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chiefs, 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Renfrow has caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Chiefs are giving up 263.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 19 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Renfrow caught nine passes for 102 yards while being targeted 10 times.
  • Renfrow has caught 21 passes (23 targets) for 266 yards (88.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

92

20.4%

73

760

4

11

20.4%

Darren Waller

84

18.6%

53

643

2

11

20.4%

Bryan Edwards

45

10.0%

25

476

2

5

9.3%

DeSean Jackson

21

-

13

375

2

0

-

