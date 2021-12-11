Skip to main content
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ja'Marr Chase for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) square off in a Week 14 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Chase has 55 receptions (on 90 targets) for a team-high 958 receiving yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.4% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • Chase (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

7

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 223.3 passing yards the 49ers allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Chase was targeted eight times and picked up 52 yards on five receptions.
  • Chase has 11 receptions (on 17 targets) for 123 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 41.0 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

90

23.4%

55

958

8

9

23.7%

Tee Higgins

82

21.4%

52

698

4

8

21.1%

Tyler Boyd

72

18.8%

51

556

2

6

15.8%

C.J. Uzomah

40

10.4%

33

351

5

3

7.9%

