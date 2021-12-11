Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Chase has 55 receptions (on 90 targets) for a team-high 958 receiving yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.4% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- Chase (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
7
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 223.3 passing yards the 49ers allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Chase was targeted eight times and picked up 52 yards on five receptions.
- Chase has 11 receptions (on 17 targets) for 123 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 41.0 yards per game.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
90
23.4%
55
958
8
9
23.7%
Tee Higgins
82
21.4%
52
698
4
8
21.1%
Tyler Boyd
72
18.8%
51
556
2
6
15.8%
C.J. Uzomah
40
10.4%
33
351
5
3
7.9%
