Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ja'Marr Chase for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) square off in a Week 14 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Chase has 55 receptions (on 90 targets) for a team-high 958 receiving yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.4% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

Chase (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.7% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 223.3 passing yards the 49ers allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Chase was targeted eight times and picked up 52 yards on five receptions.

Chase has 11 receptions (on 17 targets) for 123 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 41.0 yards per game.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 90 23.4% 55 958 8 9 23.7% Tee Higgins 82 21.4% 52 698 4 8 21.1% Tyler Boyd 72 18.8% 51 556 2 6 15.8% C.J. Uzomah 40 10.4% 33 351 5 3 7.9%

