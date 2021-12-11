Before James Robinson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 14 with the Tennessee Titans (8-4) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 678 yards (56.5 per game), with seven touchdowns.

He also averages 17.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 passes for 209 yards.

He has received 137 of his team's 280 carries this season (48.9%).

The Jaguars have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Robinson has averaged 106 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 57.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Robinson, in three matchups against the Titans, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

The Titans have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 97.8 yards per game.

The Jaguars are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Rams, Robinson picked up 24 yards on eight carries.

He put up 11 yards on one reeption.

During his last three games, Robinson has rushed for 139 yards (46.3 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.

He has added 49 receiving yards on six catches (16.3 yards per game).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Robinson 137 48.9% 678 7 19 47.5% 4.9 Carlos Hyde 71 25.4% 251 1 10 25.0% 3.5 Trevor Lawrence 49 17.5% 241 2 9 22.5% 4.9 Jamal Agnew 7 2.5% 111 1 0 0.0% 15.9

