Publish date:
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Jacksonville vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
James Robinson Prop Bet Odds
James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 678 yards (56.5 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- He also averages 17.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 passes for 209 yards.
- He has received 137 of his team's 280 carries this season (48.9%).
- The Jaguars have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Against the Titans, Robinson has averaged 106 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 57.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Robinson, in three matchups against the Titans, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
- The Titans have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 97.8 yards per game.
- The Jaguars are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Rams, Robinson picked up 24 yards on eight carries.
- He put up 11 yards on one reeption.
- During his last three games, Robinson has rushed for 139 yards (46.3 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.
- He has added 49 receiving yards on six catches (16.3 yards per game).
Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Robinson
137
48.9%
678
7
19
47.5%
4.9
Carlos Hyde
71
25.4%
251
1
10
25.0%
3.5
Trevor Lawrence
49
17.5%
241
2
9
22.5%
4.9
Jamal Agnew
7
2.5%
111
1
0
0.0%
15.9
Powered By Data Skrive