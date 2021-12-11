Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Jacksonville vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before James Robinson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 14 with the Tennessee Titans (8-4) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 678 yards (56.5 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • He also averages 17.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 28 passes for 209 yards.
  • He has received 137 of his team's 280 carries this season (48.9%).
  • The Jaguars have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Robinson has averaged 106 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups, 57.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Robinson, in three matchups against the Titans, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
  • The Titans have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 97.8 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Rams, Robinson picked up 24 yards on eight carries.
  • He put up 11 yards on one reeption.
  • During his last three games, Robinson has rushed for 139 yards (46.3 per game) on 37 carries with one touchdown.
  • He has added 49 receiving yards on six catches (16.3 yards per game).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Robinson

137

48.9%

678

7

19

47.5%

4.9

Carlos Hyde

71

25.4%

251

1

10

25.0%

3.5

Trevor Lawrence

49

17.5%

241

2

9

22.5%

4.9

Jamal Agnew

7

2.5%

111

1

0

0.0%

15.9

