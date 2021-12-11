Jared Goff will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (1-10-1) and the Denver Broncos (6-6) face off in a Week 14 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff has thrown for 2,576 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (266-of-399), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (214.7 per game).

He also has 77 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per game.

The Lions have called a pass in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Goff has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 53.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Denver

In one matchup against the Broncos, Goff recorded 201 passing yards, 14.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Broncos.

The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 235.1 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Goff put together a 296-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 61.0% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.

Goff has 467 passing yards (155.7 ypg), completing 69.7% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 84 19.8% 61 583 4 9 20.9% Amon-Ra St. Brown 64 15.1% 49 438 1 7 16.3% D'Andre Swift 70 16.5% 56 429 2 6 14.0%

Powered By Data Skrive