December 11, 2021
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Detroit vs. Denver

Jared Goff will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (1-10-1) and the Denver Broncos (6-6) face off in a Week 14 matchup from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff has thrown for 2,576 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (266-of-399), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (214.7 per game).
  • He also has 77 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per game.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Goff has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 53.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In one matchup against the Broncos, Goff recorded 201 passing yards, 14.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Broncos.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 235.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Broncos' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Goff put together a 296-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 61.0% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Goff has 467 passing yards (155.7 ypg), completing 69.7% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

84

19.8%

61

583

4

9

20.9%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

64

15.1%

49

438

1

7

16.3%

D'Andre Swift

70

16.5%

56

429

2

6

14.0%

