Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Detroit vs. Denver
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff has thrown for 2,576 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (266-of-399), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this year (214.7 per game).
- He also has 77 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per game.
- The Lions have called a pass in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Goff has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 53.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Denver
- In one matchup against the Broncos, Goff recorded 201 passing yards, 14.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Goff did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Broncos.
- The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 235.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Broncos' defense is third in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Goff put together a 296-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 61.0% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.
- Goff has 467 passing yards (155.7 ypg), completing 69.7% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
84
19.8%
61
583
4
9
20.9%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
64
15.1%
49
438
1
7
16.3%
D'Andre Swift
70
16.5%
56
429
2
6
14.0%
