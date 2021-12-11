There will be player prop bet markets available for Jimmy Garoppolo before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) hit the field in a Week 14 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 2,641 passing yards (220.1 per game) and has a 66.8% completion percentage this year (207-of-310) while throwing 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has added 40 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.

The 49ers have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo has attempted 38 of his 310 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Garoppolo recorded 297 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 49.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Bengals.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (273.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Garoppolo went 20-for-30 (66.7%) for 299 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Garoppolo has passed for 705 yards while completing 67.9% of his throws (53-of-78), with five touchdowns and three interceptions (235.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 92 25.7% 56 1006 5 7 16.7% George Kittle 61 17.0% 44 606 5 4 9.5% Brandon Aiyuk 54 15.1% 35 487 3 6 14.3%

