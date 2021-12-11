Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - San Francisco vs. Cincinnati
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 2,641 passing yards (220.1 per game) and has a 66.8% completion percentage this year (207-of-310) while throwing 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He has added 40 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
- The 49ers have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo has attempted 38 of his 310 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Garoppolo recorded 297 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 49.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Bengals.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (273.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Bengals have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, Garoppolo went 20-for-30 (66.7%) for 299 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.
- Garoppolo has passed for 705 yards while completing 67.9% of his throws (53-of-78), with five touchdowns and three interceptions (235.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
92
25.7%
56
1006
5
7
16.7%
George Kittle
61
17.0%
44
606
5
4
9.5%
Brandon Aiyuk
54
15.1%
35
487
3
6
14.3%
