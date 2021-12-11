Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - San Francisco vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Jimmy Garoppolo before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) hit the field in a Week 14 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 2,641 passing yards (220.1 per game) and has a 66.8% completion percentage this year (207-of-310) while throwing 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He has added 40 rushing yards on 32 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have run 50.2% passing plays and 49.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo has attempted 38 of his 310 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Garoppolo recorded 297 passing yards in one matchup against the Bengals, 49.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Garoppolo threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (273.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bengals have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Garoppolo went 20-for-30 (66.7%) for 299 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.
  • Garoppolo has passed for 705 yards while completing 67.9% of his throws (53-of-78), with five touchdowns and three interceptions (235.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

92

25.7%

56

1006

5

7

16.7%

George Kittle

61

17.0%

44

606

5

4

9.5%

Brandon Aiyuk

54

15.1%

35

487

3

6

14.3%

