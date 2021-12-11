Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has passed for 3,135 yards (261.3 per game) while completing 68.3% of his passes (259-for-379), with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He also has 69 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 5.8 yards per game on the ground.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
- Burrow accounts for 48.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 37 of his 379 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the 49ers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- This week Burrow will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Burrow put together a 300-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 60.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
- He also added six yards on one carry, averaging six yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.
- Burrow has thrown for 638 yards while completing 68.8% of his passes (64-of-93), with three touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (212.7 per game).
- He has added 25 rushing yards (8.3 ypg) on five carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
90
23.4%
55
958
8
9
23.7%
Tee Higgins
82
21.4%
52
698
4
8
21.1%
Tyler Boyd
72
18.8%
51
556
2
6
15.8%
Powered By Data Skrive