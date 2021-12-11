Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Burrow, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 14 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has passed for 3,135 yards (261.3 per game) while completing 68.3% of his passes (259-for-379), with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He also has 69 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 5.8 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow accounts for 48.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 37 of his 379 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • This week Burrow will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The 49ers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow put together a 300-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 60.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • He also added six yards on one carry, averaging six yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Burrow has thrown for 638 yards while completing 68.8% of his passes (64-of-93), with three touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (212.7 per game).
  • He has added 25 rushing yards (8.3 ypg) on five carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

90

23.4%

55

958

8

9

23.7%

Tee Higgins

82

21.4%

52

698

4

8

21.1%

Tyler Boyd

72

18.8%

51

556

2

6

15.8%

