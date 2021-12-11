Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Burrow, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 14 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has passed for 3,135 yards (261.3 per game) while completing 68.3% of his passes (259-for-379), with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also has 69 rushing yards on 26 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 5.8 yards per game on the ground.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow accounts for 48.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 37 of his 379 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. San Francisco

This week Burrow will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Burrow put together a 300-yard performance against the Chargers last week, completing 60.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with two interceptions.

He also added six yards on one carry, averaging six yards per carry while rushing for one touchdown.

Burrow has thrown for 638 yards while completing 68.8% of his passes (64-of-93), with three touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (212.7 per game).

He has added 25 rushing yards (8.3 ypg) on five carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 90 23.4% 55 958 8 9 23.7% Tee Higgins 82 21.4% 52 698 4 8 21.1% Tyler Boyd 72 18.8% 51 556 2 6 15.8%

Powered By Data Skrive