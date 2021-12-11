Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Mixon, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has churned out a team-high 978 rushing yards (81.5 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 26 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 227 of his team's 326 carries this season (69.6%).
  • The Bengals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

7

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

9

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Mixon's 17 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 59.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the 49ers.
  • The 49ers allow 114.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • The 49ers have conceded 16 rushing touchdowns, 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chargers, Mixon picked up 54 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • Mixon has 342 yards on 77 carries (114.0 ypg) with five rushing touchdowns in his last three games.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

227

69.6%

978

12

28

73.7%

4.3

Samaje Perine

46

14.1%

201

1

2

5.3%

4.4

Joe Burrow

26

8.0%

69

2

5

13.2%

2.7

Chris Evans

9

2.8%

41

0

0

0.0%

4.6

