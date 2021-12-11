Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has churned out a team-high 978 rushing yards (81.5 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
- He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 26 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has received 227 of his team's 326 carries this season (69.6%).
- The Bengals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
7
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
9
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Mixon's 17 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 59.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the 49ers.
- The 49ers allow 114.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
- The 49ers have conceded 16 rushing touchdowns, 29th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chargers, Mixon picked up 54 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- Mixon has 342 yards on 77 carries (114.0 ypg) with five rushing touchdowns in his last three games.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
227
69.6%
978
12
28
73.7%
4.3
Samaje Perine
46
14.1%
201
1
2
5.3%
4.4
Joe Burrow
26
8.0%
69
2
5
13.2%
2.7
Chris Evans
9
2.8%
41
0
0
0.0%
4.6
