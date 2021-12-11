Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Joe Mixon, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has churned out a team-high 978 rushing yards (81.5 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 26 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

He has received 227 of his team's 326 carries this season (69.6%).

The Bengals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 7 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 9 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Mixon's 17 rushing yards in his one career matchup are 59.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the 49ers.

The 49ers allow 114.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

The 49ers have conceded 16 rushing touchdowns, 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Mixon picked up 54 yards on 19 carries while scoring one touchdown.

Mixon has 342 yards on 77 carries (114.0 ypg) with five rushing touchdowns in his last three games.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 227 69.6% 978 12 28 73.7% 4.3 Samaje Perine 46 14.1% 201 1 2 5.3% 4.4 Joe Burrow 26 8.0% 69 2 5 13.2% 2.7 Chris Evans 9 2.8% 41 0 0 0.0% 4.6

