Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Allen's Buffalo Bills (7-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) square off in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen leads Buffalo with 3,216 passing yards (268.0 per game) and has a 65.7% completion percentage this year (289-of-440) while throwing 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has tacked on 422 rushing yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 35.2 yards per game.

The Bills have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Allen has attempted 78 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 7 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

This week Allen will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (265.1 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Allen went 15-for-30 (50.0%) for 145 yards with one touchdown pass.

He also carried the ball six times for 39 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry on the ground.

Allen has racked up 614 passing yards (204.7 per game) and has a 63.4% completion percentage this year (59-of-93) while throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

He also has 100 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 33.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 108 24.1% 71 898 7 21 26.6% Emmanuel Sanders 67 15.0% 39 581 4 8 10.1% Cole Beasley 82 18.3% 63 541 1 10 12.7%

