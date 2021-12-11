Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen leads Buffalo with 3,216 passing yards (268.0 per game) and has a 65.7% completion percentage this year (289-of-440) while throwing 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 422 rushing yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 35.2 yards per game.
- The Bills have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen has attempted 78 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
7
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- This week Allen will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (265.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Allen went 15-for-30 (50.0%) for 145 yards with one touchdown pass.
- He also carried the ball six times for 39 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry on the ground.
- Allen has racked up 614 passing yards (204.7 per game) and has a 63.4% completion percentage this year (59-of-93) while throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has 100 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 33.3 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
108
24.1%
71
898
7
21
26.6%
Emmanuel Sanders
67
15.0%
39
581
4
8
10.1%
Cole Beasley
82
18.3%
63
541
1
10
12.7%
