December 11, 2021
BETTING
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Josh Allen, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Allen's Buffalo Bills (7-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) square off in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen leads Buffalo with 3,216 passing yards (268.0 per game) and has a 65.7% completion percentage this year (289-of-440) while throwing 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 422 rushing yards on 75 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 35.2 yards per game.
  • The Bills have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Allen has attempted 78 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

7

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • This week Allen will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (265.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Buccaneers have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Allen went 15-for-30 (50.0%) for 145 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • He also carried the ball six times for 39 yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Allen has racked up 614 passing yards (204.7 per game) and has a 63.4% completion percentage this year (59-of-93) while throwing seven touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has 100 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 33.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

108

24.1%

71

898

7

21

26.6%

Emmanuel Sanders

67

15.0%

39

581

4

8

10.1%

Cole Beasley

82

18.3%

63

541

1

10

12.7%

