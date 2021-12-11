Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Josh Jacobs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has churned out a team-high 472 rushing yards (39.3 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 39 passes for 236 yards (19.7 per game).
  • He has received 124 of his team's 276 carries this season (44.9%).
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Over his five career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 70.2 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 9.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of five games against the Chiefs Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 115.2 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Jacobs put together a 52-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging four yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Jacobs also added 38 yards on nine receptions.
  • Jacobs has totaled 176 rushing yards on 44 carries (58.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He has added 16 catches for 87 yards (29.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

124

44.9%

472

7

23

44.2%

3.8

Kenyan Drake

63

22.8%

254

2

11

21.2%

4.0

Peyton Barber

38

13.8%

146

1

8

15.4%

3.8

Derek Carr

29

10.5%

97

0

5

9.6%

3.3

