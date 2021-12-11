Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Josh Jacobs and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has churned out a team-high 472 rushing yards (39.3 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 39 passes for 236 yards (19.7 per game).

He has received 124 of his team's 276 carries this season (44.9%).

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Over his five career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 70.2 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 9.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of five games against the Chiefs Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 115.2 yards per game.

The Chiefs have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Jacobs put together a 52-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging four yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

Jacobs also added 38 yards on nine receptions.

Jacobs has totaled 176 rushing yards on 44 carries (58.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.

He has added 16 catches for 87 yards (29.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 124 44.9% 472 7 23 44.2% 3.8 Kenyan Drake 63 22.8% 254 2 11 21.2% 4.0 Peyton Barber 38 13.8% 146 1 8 15.4% 3.8 Derek Carr 29 10.5% 97 0 5 9.6% 3.3

