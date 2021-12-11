Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has churned out a team-high 472 rushing yards (39.3 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 39 passes for 236 yards (19.7 per game).
- He has received 124 of his team's 276 carries this season (44.9%).
- The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Over his five career matchups against them, Jacobs has averaged 70.2 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 9.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of five games against the Chiefs Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 20th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 115.2 yards per game.
- The Chiefs have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Jacobs put together a 52-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging four yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
- Jacobs also added 38 yards on nine receptions.
- Jacobs has totaled 176 rushing yards on 44 carries (58.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He has added 16 catches for 87 yards (29.0 per game).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
124
44.9%
472
7
23
44.2%
3.8
Kenyan Drake
63
22.8%
254
2
11
21.2%
4.0
Peyton Barber
38
13.8%
146
1
8
15.4%
3.8
Derek Carr
29
10.5%
97
0
5
9.6%
3.3
