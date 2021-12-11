Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Chicago vs. Green Bay

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Justin Fields ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North foes meet in Week 14 when Fields and the Chicago Bears (4-8) play the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Fields has put up 1,361 passing yards (113.4 per game) while going 115-for-198 (58.1% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 311 rushing yards (25.9 ypg) on 56 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bears have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Fields has thrown 23 passes in the red zone this season, 25.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fields' matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

0

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Fields threw for 174 passing yards in one matchup against the Packers, 16.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fields threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
  • The 237.8 yards per game the Packers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Cardinals.
  • Fields has passed for 79 yards while completing 36.4% of his throws (4-of-11), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions (26.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

90

25.6%

51

721

3

5

13.2%

Cole Kmet

64

18.2%

40

402

0

7

18.4%

Allen Robinson II

50

14.2%

30

339

1

4

10.5%

