Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Chicago vs. Green Bay
Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds
Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Fields has put up 1,361 passing yards (113.4 per game) while going 115-for-198 (58.1% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 311 rushing yards (25.9 ypg) on 56 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Bears have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Fields has thrown 23 passes in the red zone this season, 25.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
0
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Fields threw for 174 passing yards in one matchup against the Packers, 16.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fields threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
- The 237.8 yards per game the Packers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Cardinals.
- Fields has passed for 79 yards while completing 36.4% of his throws (4-of-11), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions (26.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Fields' Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
90
25.6%
51
721
3
5
13.2%
Cole Kmet
64
18.2%
40
402
0
7
18.4%
Allen Robinson II
50
14.2%
30
339
1
4
10.5%
