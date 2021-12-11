Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Justin Fields ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North foes meet in Week 14 when Fields and the Chicago Bears (4-8) play the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Fields has put up 1,361 passing yards (113.4 per game) while going 115-for-198 (58.1% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 311 rushing yards (25.9 ypg) on 56 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Bears have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Fields has thrown 23 passes in the red zone this season, 25.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 0 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Fields threw for 174 passing yards in one matchup against the Packers, 16.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fields threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.

The 237.8 yards per game the Packers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Cardinals.

Fields has passed for 79 yards while completing 36.4% of his throws (4-of-11), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions (26.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 90 25.6% 51 721 3 5 13.2% Cole Kmet 64 18.2% 40 402 0 7 18.4% Allen Robinson II 50 14.2% 30 339 1 4 10.5%

