Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. New York
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Herbert has collected 3,547 passing yards (295.6 per game) while going 315-for-473 (66.6% completion percentage) and throwing 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He has added 249 rushing yards on 44 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.8 yards per game.
- The Chargers have called a pass in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Herbert has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 52.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
12
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
12
Matchup vs. New York
- The 255.0 passing yards the Giants allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Giants' defense is 18th in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Herbert put together a 317-yard performance against the Bengals last week, completing 74.3% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Herbert has collected 1,002 passing yards (334.0 per game) while connecting on 84 of 120 passes (70% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has added 132 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 44.0 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
124
26.2%
86
929
4
16
24.6%
Mike Williams
93
19.6%
55
854
7
13
20.0%
Austin Ekeler
71
15.0%
56
518
7
13
20.0%
