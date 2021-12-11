Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Author:

Justin Herbert has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) and the New York Giants (4-8) face off in a Week 14 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Herbert has collected 3,547 passing yards (295.6 per game) while going 315-for-473 (66.6% completion percentage) and throwing 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He has added 249 rushing yards on 44 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.8 yards per game.
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Herbert has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 52.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

12

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

12

Matchup vs. New York

  • The 255.0 passing yards the Giants allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Giants' defense is 18th in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Herbert put together a 317-yard performance against the Bengals last week, completing 74.3% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Herbert has collected 1,002 passing yards (334.0 per game) while connecting on 84 of 120 passes (70% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has added 132 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 44.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

124

26.2%

86

929

4

16

24.6%

Mike Williams

93

19.6%

55

854

7

13

20.0%

Austin Ekeler

71

15.0%

56

518

7

13

20.0%

