Justin Herbert has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) and the New York Giants (4-8) face off in a Week 14 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Herbert has collected 3,547 passing yards (295.6 per game) while going 315-for-473 (66.6% completion percentage) and throwing 27 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He has added 249 rushing yards on 44 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 20.8 yards per game.

The Chargers have called a pass in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Herbert has thrown 65 passes in the red zone this season, 52.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 12 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 12

Matchup vs. New York

The 255.0 passing yards the Giants allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants' defense is 18th in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Herbert put together a 317-yard performance against the Bengals last week, completing 74.3% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns with one interception.

Over his last three games, Herbert has collected 1,002 passing yards (334.0 per game) while connecting on 84 of 120 passes (70% completion percentage), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has added 132 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 44.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 124 26.2% 86 929 4 16 24.6% Mike Williams 93 19.6% 55 854 7 13 20.0% Austin Ekeler 71 15.0% 56 518 7 13 20.0%

