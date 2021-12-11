Kalif Raymond will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Raymond and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (6-6) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has caught 35 grabs for 412 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 53 times, and is averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Raymond has been the target of 53 of his team's 424 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.

Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Denver

Against the Broncos, Raymond put up zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 29.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Broncos.

The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 235.1 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Vikings, Raymond was targeted two times and recorded two catches for 33 yards (16.5 yards per reception).

In his last three games, Raymond racked up five catches on seven targets and averaged 16.3 receiving yards.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 53 12.5% 35 412 2 3 7.0% T.J. Hockenson 84 19.8% 61 583 4 9 20.9% Amon-Ra St. Brown 64 15.1% 49 438 1 7 16.3% D'Andre Swift 70 16.5% 56 429 2 6 14.0%

