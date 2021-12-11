Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Detroit vs. Denver

Author:

Kalif Raymond will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Raymond and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (6-6) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond has caught 35 grabs for 412 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 53 times, and is averaging 34.3 yards per game.
  • Raymond has been the target of 53 of his team's 424 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.
  • Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Against the Broncos, Raymond put up zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 29.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Broncos.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 235.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Broncos' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Vikings, Raymond was targeted two times and recorded two catches for 33 yards (16.5 yards per reception).
  • In his last three games, Raymond racked up five catches on seven targets and averaged 16.3 receiving yards.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

53

12.5%

35

412

2

3

7.0%

T.J. Hockenson

84

19.8%

61

583

4

9

20.9%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

64

15.1%

49

438

1

7

16.3%

D'Andre Swift

70

16.5%

56

429

2

6

14.0%

