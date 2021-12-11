Publish date:
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Detroit vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has caught 35 grabs for 412 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 53 times, and is averaging 34.3 yards per game.
- Raymond has been the target of 53 of his team's 424 passing attempts this season, or 12.5% of the target share.
- Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Denver
- Against the Broncos, Raymond put up zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 29.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Raymond did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Broncos.
- The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 235.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Broncos' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Vikings, Raymond was targeted two times and recorded two catches for 33 yards (16.5 yards per reception).
- In his last three games, Raymond racked up five catches on seven targets and averaged 16.3 receiving yards.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
53
12.5%
35
412
2
3
7.0%
T.J. Hockenson
84
19.8%
61
583
4
9
20.9%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
64
15.1%
49
438
1
7
16.3%
D'Andre Swift
70
16.5%
56
429
2
6
14.0%
Powered By Data Skrive