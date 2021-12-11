Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will attempt to extend their five-game winning run when they meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) in Week 14.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.1 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.4 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.4, 5.4 points above Sunday's total of 48.
  • In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 0.5 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Kansas City's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Kansas City has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Chiefs average just 0.7 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders allow (26.0).
  • Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.0 points.
  • The Chiefs rack up 35.8 more yards per game (391.1) than the Raiders allow per matchup (355.3).
  • In games that Kansas City piles up more than 355.3 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times, 10 more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
  • Las Vegas has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Raiders rack up just 1.2 more points per game (22.8) than the Chiefs surrender (21.6).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.
  • The Raiders average only 11.6 more yards per game (379.3) than the Chiefs give up (367.7).
  • Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 367.7 yards.
  • The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 5-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 10-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1).
  • Kansas City has hit the over twice in seven home games this year.
  • Chiefs home games this season average 52.6 total points, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under (48).
  • Las Vegas is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, in away games.
  • This season, in five road games, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.
  • Raiders away games this season average 48.2 total points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

