The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will attempt to extend their five-game winning run when they meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) in Week 14.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.1 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.4 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.4, 5.4 points above Sunday's total of 48.

In 2021, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 0.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Chiefs stats and trends

In Kansas City's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have been favored by 10 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Kansas City has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Chiefs average just 0.7 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders allow (26.0).

Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.0 points.

The Chiefs rack up 35.8 more yards per game (391.1) than the Raiders allow per matchup (355.3).

In games that Kansas City piles up more than 355.3 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times, 10 more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Raiders rack up just 1.2 more points per game (22.8) than the Chiefs surrender (21.6).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Raiders average only 11.6 more yards per game (379.3) than the Chiefs give up (367.7).

Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 367.7 yards.

The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 5-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 10-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1).

Kansas City has hit the over twice in seven home games this year.

Chiefs home games this season average 52.6 total points, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under (48).

Las Vegas is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, in away games.

This season, in five road games, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.

Raiders away games this season average 48.2 total points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

