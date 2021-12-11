Kareem Hunt will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Hunt and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hunt has run for 381 yards on 76 carries (31.8 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground this year.

He's also caught 20 passes for 161 yards (13.4 per game).

His team has run the ball 346 times this season, and he's taken 76 of those attempts (22.0%).

The Browns have thrown the football in 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Hunt has averaged 31.2 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups, 31.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of four games versus the Ravens Hunt has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 84.3 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the best run defense in the league.

This year the Ravens are ranked ninth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 matchup with the Ravens, Hunt rushed for 20 yards on seven carries.

During his last three games, Hunt has 20 yards on seven carries (6.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 76 22.0% 381 5 15 21.7% 5.0 Nick Chubb 150 43.4% 867 6 27 39.1% 5.8 D'Ernest Johnson 61 17.6% 320 2 11 15.9% 5.2 Baker Mayfield 27 7.8% 93 1 3 4.3% 3.4

