Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Author:

Kareem Hunt will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Hunt and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hunt has run for 381 yards on 76 carries (31.8 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • He's also caught 20 passes for 161 yards (13.4 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 346 times this season, and he's taken 76 of those attempts (22.0%).
  • The Browns have thrown the football in 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hunt's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Hunt has averaged 31.2 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups, 31.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of four games versus the Ravens Hunt has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 84.3 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the best run defense in the league.
  • This year the Ravens are ranked ninth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 matchup with the Ravens, Hunt rushed for 20 yards on seven carries.
  • During his last three games, Hunt has 20 yards on seven carries (6.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

76

22.0%

381

5

15

21.7%

5.0

Nick Chubb

150

43.4%

867

6

27

39.1%

5.8

D'Ernest Johnson

61

17.6%

320

2

11

15.9%

5.2

Baker Mayfield

27

7.8%

93

1

3

4.3%

3.4

Powered By Data Skrive