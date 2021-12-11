Publish date:
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. Los Angeles
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Golladay has hauled in 26 balls, with a team-best 409 receiving yards. He has been targeted 46 times, and is averaging 34.1 yards per game.
- Golladay has been the target of 10.6% (46 total) of his team's 434 passing attempts this season.
- Golladay (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have thrown the football in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Golladay racked up 117 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 76.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Golladay caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Chargers.
- The 225.1 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Dolphins, Golladay was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 37 yards.
- Golladay has collected 99 receiving yards (33.0 per game), reeling in seven passes on 14 targets during his last three games.
Golladay's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kenny Golladay
46
10.6%
26
409
0
5
10.0%
Kadarius Toney
48
11.1%
35
392
0
5
10.0%
Evan Engram
52
12.0%
35
334
2
3
6.0%
Sterling Shepard
43
9.9%
32
324
1
9
18.0%
