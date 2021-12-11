Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Kenny Golladay ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Golladay's New York Giants (4-8) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Golladay has hauled in 26 balls, with a team-best 409 receiving yards. He has been targeted 46 times, and is averaging 34.1 yards per game.

Golladay has been the target of 10.6% (46 total) of his team's 434 passing attempts this season.

Golladay (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have thrown the football in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Golladay's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Golladay racked up 117 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 76.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Golladay caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Chargers.

The 225.1 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Dolphins, Golladay was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 37 yards.

Golladay has collected 99 receiving yards (33.0 per game), reeling in seven passes on 14 targets during his last three games.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 46 10.6% 26 409 0 5 10.0% Kadarius Toney 48 11.1% 35 392 0 5 10.0% Evan Engram 52 12.0% 35 334 2 3 6.0% Sterling Shepard 43 9.9% 32 324 1 9 18.0%

Powered By Data Skrive