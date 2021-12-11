Skip to main content
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop betting options for Kenny Golladay ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 14 matchup sees Golladay's New York Giants (4-8) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Golladay has hauled in 26 balls, with a team-best 409 receiving yards. He has been targeted 46 times, and is averaging 34.1 yards per game.
  • Golladay has been the target of 10.6% (46 total) of his team's 434 passing attempts this season.
  • Golladay (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Golladay racked up 117 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 76.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Golladay caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Chargers.
  • The 225.1 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Dolphins, Golladay was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 37 yards.
  • Golladay has collected 99 receiving yards (33.0 per game), reeling in seven passes on 14 targets during his last three games.

Golladay's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kenny Golladay

46

10.6%

26

409

0

5

10.0%

Kadarius Toney

48

11.1%

35

392

0

5

10.0%

Evan Engram

52

12.0%

35

334

2

3

6.0%

Sterling Shepard

43

9.9%

32

324

1

9

18.0%

