December 11, 2021
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Kyle Pitts will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 14 when Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (5-7) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts' 709 receiving yards (59.1 per game) lead the Falcons. He has 49 receptions on 82 targets with one touchdown.
  • Pitts has been the target of 18.9% (82 total) of his team's 433 passing attempts this season.
  • Pitts (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while running the football 39.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Pitts' 13 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Panthers are 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Panthers.
  • This week Pitts will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (198.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Panthers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Pitts was targeted seven times, totaling 48 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Pitts has hauled in 103 yards (on nine grabs).

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

82

18.9%

49

709

1

9

17.0%

Cordarrelle Patterson

57

13.2%

44

518

5

10

18.9%

Russell Gage

53

12.2%

38

400

2

6

11.3%

Calvin Ridley

52

12.0%

31

281

2

10

18.9%

Powered By Data Skrive