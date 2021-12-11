Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts' 709 receiving yards (59.1 per game) lead the Falcons. He has 49 receptions on 82 targets with one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 18.9% (82 total) of his team's 433 passing attempts this season.
- Pitts (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while running the football 39.4% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Panthers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Pitts' 13 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Panthers are 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Panthers.
- This week Pitts will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (198.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Panthers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Pitts was targeted seven times, totaling 48 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three games, Pitts has hauled in 103 yards (on nine grabs).
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
82
18.9%
49
709
1
9
17.0%
Cordarrelle Patterson
57
13.2%
44
518
5
10
18.9%
Russell Gage
53
12.2%
38
400
2
6
11.3%
Calvin Ridley
52
12.0%
31
281
2
10
18.9%
Powered By Data Skrive