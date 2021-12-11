Kyle Pitts will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 14 when Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (5-7) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts' 709 receiving yards (59.1 per game) lead the Falcons. He has 49 receptions on 82 targets with one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 18.9% (82 total) of his team's 433 passing attempts this season.

Pitts (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.0% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while running the football 39.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

Pitts' 13 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Panthers are 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pitts did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Panthers.

This week Pitts will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (198.3 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Pitts was targeted seven times, totaling 48 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three games, Pitts has hauled in 103 yards (on nine grabs).

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 82 18.9% 49 709 1 9 17.0% Cordarrelle Patterson 57 13.2% 44 518 5 10 18.9% Russell Gage 53 12.2% 38 400 2 6 11.3% Calvin Ridley 52 12.0% 31 281 2 10 18.9%

