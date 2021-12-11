Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player props available for Kyler Murray ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West foes square off in Week 14 when Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Murray has put up 2,399 passing yards (199.9 per game) while going 197-for-271 (72.7% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He has added 206 rushing yards on 59 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Murray has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Murray's 203.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams are 61.3 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Murray threw multiple touchdown passes three times over three of those outings against the Rams.
  • The 257.1 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bears, Murray threw for 123 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Murray added 10 carries for 59 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Murray has collected 123 passing yards (41.0 per game) while connecting on 11 of 15 passes (73.3% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 10 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

64

17.3%

50

632

4

6

11.8%

A.J. Green

56

15.1%

35

552

3

11

21.6%

DeAndre Hopkins

51

13.7%

37

518

8

11

21.6%

Powered By Data Skrive