There will be player props available for Kyler Murray ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. NFC West foes square off in Week 14 when Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) meet the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Murray has put up 2,399 passing yards (199.9 per game) while going 197-for-271 (72.7% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He has added 206 rushing yards on 59 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per game.

The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Murray has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Murray's 203.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams are 61.3 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Murray threw multiple touchdown passes three times over three of those outings against the Rams.

The 257.1 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Murray threw for 123 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.

Murray added 10 carries for 59 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns in the running game.

Over his last three games, Murray has collected 123 passing yards (41.0 per game) while connecting on 11 of 15 passes (73.3% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also rushed 10 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 64 17.3% 50 632 4 6 11.8% A.J. Green 56 15.1% 35 552 3 11 21.6% DeAndre Hopkins 51 13.7% 37 518 8 11 21.6%

