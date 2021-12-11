Publish date:
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Murray has put up 2,399 passing yards (199.9 per game) while going 197-for-271 (72.7% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He has added 206 rushing yards on 59 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.2 yards per game.
- The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Murray has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Murray's 203.2 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams are 61.3 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Murray threw multiple touchdown passes three times over three of those outings against the Rams.
- The 257.1 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bears, Murray threw for 123 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Murray added 10 carries for 59 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Murray has collected 123 passing yards (41.0 per game) while connecting on 11 of 15 passes (73.3% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also rushed 10 times for 59 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
64
17.3%
50
632
4
6
11.8%
A.J. Green
56
15.1%
35
552
3
11
21.6%
DeAndre Hopkins
51
13.7%
37
518
8
11
21.6%
