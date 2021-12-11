Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson leads Baltimore with 2,865 passing yards (238.8 per game) and has a 64% completion percentage this year (242-of-378) while throwing 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 131 times for 762 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.5 yards per game.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jackson accounts for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 378 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
8
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Jackson's 181 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Browns are 46.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jackson recorded one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Browns.
- The 227.3 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Steelers, Jackson went 23-for-37 (62.2 percent) for 253 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- Jackson tacked on eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry in the running game.
- Jackson has put up 418 passing yards (139.3 ypg) on 43-of-69 with two touchdowns against five interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 25 times for 123 yards, averaging 41.0 yards per game.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
99
23.3%
65
825
6
9
18.4%
Mark Andrews
98
23.1%
64
811
5
13
26.5%
Sammy Watkins
46
10.8%
27
394
1
4
8.2%
