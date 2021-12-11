Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Lamar Jackson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson leads Baltimore with 2,865 passing yards (238.8 per game) and has a 64% completion percentage this year (242-of-378) while throwing 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 131 times for 762 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.5 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jackson accounts for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 378 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

8

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Jackson's 181 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Browns are 46.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jackson recorded one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Browns.
  • The 227.3 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Steelers, Jackson went 23-for-37 (62.2 percent) for 253 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Jackson tacked on eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Jackson has put up 418 passing yards (139.3 ypg) on 43-of-69 with two touchdowns against five interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 25 times for 123 yards, averaging 41.0 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

99

23.3%

65

825

6

9

18.4%

Mark Andrews

98

23.1%

64

811

5

13

26.5%

Sammy Watkins

46

10.8%

27

394

1

4

8.2%

Powered By Data Skrive