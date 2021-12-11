There will be player prop bets available for Lamar Jackson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson leads Baltimore with 2,865 passing yards (238.8 per game) and has a 64% completion percentage this year (242-of-378) while throwing 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 131 times for 762 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.5 yards per game.

The Ravens have called a pass in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson accounts for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 378 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 8 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Jackson's 181 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Browns are 46.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jackson recorded one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Browns.

The 227.3 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Steelers, Jackson went 23-for-37 (62.2 percent) for 253 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Jackson tacked on eight carries for 55 yards, averaging 6.9 yards per carry in the running game.

Jackson has put up 418 passing yards (139.3 ypg) on 43-of-69 with two touchdowns against five interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 25 times for 123 yards, averaging 41.0 yards per game.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 99 23.3% 65 825 6 9 18.4% Mark Andrews 98 23.1% 64 811 5 13 26.5% Sammy Watkins 46 10.8% 27 394 1 4 8.2%

Powered By Data Skrive