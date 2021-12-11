Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Laviska Shenault Jr. and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 14 against the Tennessee Titans (8-4) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault has put up a 471-yard season so far (39.3 per game), hauling in 48 passes on 76 targets.

Shenault has been the target of 76 of his team's 428 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.

Shenault (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.1% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his three matchups against the Titans, Shenault's 47.3 receiving yards average is 2.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).

In three matchups versus the Titans, Shenault has not had a touchdown catch.

The 274.0 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans have allowed 20 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Shenault put together a 30-yard performance against the Rams last week on three catches while being targeted five times.

Shenault has collected 113 receiving yards (37.7 per game), hauling in 13 balls on 19 targets in his last three games.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 76 17.8% 48 471 0 6 17.1% Marvin Jones Jr. 82 19.2% 48 540 3 9 25.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 39 9.1% 24 229 1 3 8.6%

