December 11, 2021
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Author:

Leonard Fournette will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) take the field in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette has churned out a team-high 665 rushing yards (55.4 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 58 passes for 402 yards (33.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 152 of his team's 263 carries this season (57.8%).
  • The Buccaneers have called a pass in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

9

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Fournette averaged 76 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bills, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette, in two matchups versus the Bills, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
  • The Bills allow 107.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Bills have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 20th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Falcons, Fournette rushed for 44 yards on 13 carries.
  • He racked up 48 yards on seven receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • Over his last three games, Fournette has piled up 179 yards (59.7 per game) on 40 attempts with three touchdowns.
  • Fournette also has 20 catches for 118 yards (39.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

152

57.8%

665

7

38

63.3%

4.4

Ronald Jones II

60

22.8%

266

3

11

18.3%

4.4

Giovani Bernard

8

3.0%

58

0

0

0.0%

7.3

Tom Brady

19

7.2%

52

1

7

11.7%

2.7

