Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette has churned out a team-high 665 rushing yards (55.4 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 58 passes for 402 yards (33.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 152 of his team's 263 carries this season (57.8%).
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
9
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Fournette averaged 76 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bills, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fournette, in two matchups versus the Bills, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
- The Bills allow 107.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Bills have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 20th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Falcons, Fournette rushed for 44 yards on 13 carries.
- He racked up 48 yards on seven receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- Over his last three games, Fournette has piled up 179 yards (59.7 per game) on 40 attempts with three touchdowns.
- Fournette also has 20 catches for 118 yards (39.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
152
57.8%
665
7
38
63.3%
4.4
Ronald Jones II
60
22.8%
266
3
11
18.3%
4.4
Giovani Bernard
8
3.0%
58
0
0
0.0%
7.3
Tom Brady
19
7.2%
52
1
7
11.7%
2.7
