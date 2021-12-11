Leonard Fournette will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) take the field in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has churned out a team-high 665 rushing yards (55.4 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 58 passes for 402 yards (33.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 152 of his team's 263 carries this season (57.8%).

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 9 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Fournette averaged 76 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Bills, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette, in two matchups versus the Bills, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.

The Bills allow 107.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bills have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 20th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Falcons, Fournette rushed for 44 yards on 13 carries.

He racked up 48 yards on seven receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

Over his last three games, Fournette has piled up 179 yards (59.7 per game) on 40 attempts with three touchdowns.

Fournette also has 20 catches for 118 yards (39.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 152 57.8% 665 7 38 63.3% 4.4 Ronald Jones II 60 22.8% 266 3 11 18.3% 4.4 Giovani Bernard 8 3.0% 58 0 0 0.0% 7.3 Tom Brady 19 7.2% 52 1 7 11.7% 2.7

