The Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) and New York Giants (4-8) will battle in Week 14 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 43 points in four of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.8, is 0.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.1 more than the 43 total in this contest.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43-point total for this game is 3.0 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Chargers rack up 26.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Giants allow per outing (22.8).

Los Angeles is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Chargers rack up only 16.8 more yards per game (382.1), than the Giants allow per matchup (365.3).

In games that Los Angeles churns out over 365.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Giants have forced (19).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Giants have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

New York's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

The Giants score 8.7 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Chargers allow (26.3).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Giants average 38.9 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Chargers allow per outing (350.7).

When New York amasses over 350.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 15 times, one fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.

In three of six home games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total.

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 50.9 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

This year in away games, New York is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

New York has hit the over in three of six away games this season.

Giants away games this season average 46.5 total points, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Powered by Data Skrive.