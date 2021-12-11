Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) and New York Giants (4-8) will battle in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 43 points in four of 12 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.8, is 0.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.1 more than the 43 total in this contest.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43-point total for this game is 3.0 points below the 46.0 points per game average total in Giants games this season.
  • Los Angeles is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Chargers rack up 26.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Giants allow per outing (22.8).
  • Los Angeles is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.
  • The Chargers rack up only 16.8 more yards per game (382.1), than the Giants allow per matchup (365.3).
  • In games that Los Angeles churns out over 365.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Giants have forced (19).
  • New York is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Giants have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).
  • The Giants score 8.7 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Chargers allow (26.3).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.
  • The Giants average 38.9 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Chargers allow per outing (350.7).
  • When New York amasses over 350.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 15 times, one fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.
  • In three of six home games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 50.9 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
  • This year in away games, New York is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • New York has hit the over in three of six away games this season.
  • Giants away games this season average 46.5 total points, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

