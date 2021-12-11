Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has put together a 811-yard season on 64 catches with five touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 98 times and averages 67.6 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 23.1% of the 425 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.
- Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 26.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his seven matchups against the Browns, Andrews' 56.4 receiving yards average is 0.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
- Andrews has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns four times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- The 227.3 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 22 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Andrews put together a 50-yard performance against the Steelers last week on four catches while being targeted nine times.
- Andrews has caught 16 passes on 29 targets for 188 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 62.7 yards per game.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
98
23.1%
64
811
5
13
26.5%
Marquise Brown
99
23.3%
65
825
6
9
18.4%
Sammy Watkins
46
10.8%
27
394
1
4
8.2%
Rashod Bateman
39
9.2%
25
301
0
2
4.1%
Powered By Data Skrive