There will be player props available for Mark Andrews ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 14 when Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) meet the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has put together a 811-yard season on 64 catches with five touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 98 times and averages 67.6 receiving yards.

So far this season, 23.1% of the 425 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.

Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 26.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his seven matchups against the Browns, Andrews' 56.4 receiving yards average is 0.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).

Andrews has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns four times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The 227.3 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 22 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Andrews put together a 50-yard performance against the Steelers last week on four catches while being targeted nine times.

Andrews has caught 16 passes on 29 targets for 188 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 98 23.1% 64 811 5 13 26.5% Marquise Brown 99 23.3% 65 825 6 9 18.4% Sammy Watkins 46 10.8% 27 394 1 4 8.2% Rashod Bateman 39 9.2% 25 301 0 2 4.1%

Powered By Data Skrive