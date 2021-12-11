Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Author:

There will be player props available for Mark Andrews ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 14 when Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) meet the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has put together a 811-yard season on 64 catches with five touchdowns so far. He has been targeted 98 times and averages 67.6 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 23.1% of the 425 passes thrown by his team have gone Andrews' way.
  • Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 13 times in the red zone this season, 26.5% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his seven matchups against the Browns, Andrews' 56.4 receiving yards average is 0.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
  • Andrews has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns four times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The 227.3 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 22 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Andrews put together a 50-yard performance against the Steelers last week on four catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Andrews has caught 16 passes on 29 targets for 188 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

98

23.1%

64

811

5

13

26.5%

Marquise Brown

99

23.3%

65

825

6

9

18.4%

Sammy Watkins

46

10.8%

27

394

1

4

8.2%

Rashod Bateman

39

9.2%

25

301

0

2

4.1%

