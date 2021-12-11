Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Marquez Callaway's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (5-7) square off against the New York Jets (3-9) in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway has hauled in 28 passes (on 55 targets) for 409 yards (34.1 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
  • Callaway has been the target of 55 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season, or 14.3% of the target share.
  • Callaway (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have thrown the ball in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • This week Callaway will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (280.6 yards allowed per game).
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Callaway caught one pass for 13 yards while being targeted four times.
  • Callaway has totaled 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in four passes on 12 targets during his last three games.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

55

14.3%

28

409

6

7

13.7%

Deonte Harris

53

13.8%

31

523

3

4

7.8%

Alvin Kamara

44

11.5%

32

310

4

7

13.7%

Tre'Quan Smith

37

9.6%

22

251

2

5

9.8%

