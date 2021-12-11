Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway has hauled in 28 passes (on 55 targets) for 409 yards (34.1 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- Callaway has been the target of 55 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season, or 14.3% of the target share.
- Callaway (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have thrown the ball in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- This week Callaway will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (280.6 yards allowed per game).
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Callaway caught one pass for 13 yards while being targeted four times.
- Callaway has totaled 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in four passes on 12 targets during his last three games.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
55
14.3%
28
409
6
7
13.7%
Deonte Harris
53
13.8%
31
523
3
4
7.8%
Alvin Kamara
44
11.5%
32
310
4
7
13.7%
Tre'Quan Smith
37
9.6%
22
251
2
5
9.8%
