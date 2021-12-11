Before placing any wagers on Marquez Callaway's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (5-7) square off against the New York Jets (3-9) in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway has hauled in 28 passes (on 55 targets) for 409 yards (34.1 per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Callaway has been the target of 55 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season, or 14.3% of the target share.

Callaway (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have thrown the ball in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

This week Callaway will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (280.6 yards allowed per game).

With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Callaway caught one pass for 13 yards while being targeted four times.

Callaway has totaled 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in four passes on 12 targets during his last three games.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 55 14.3% 28 409 6 7 13.7% Deonte Harris 53 13.8% 31 523 3 4 7.8% Alvin Kamara 44 11.5% 32 310 4 7 13.7% Tre'Quan Smith 37 9.6% 22 251 2 5 9.8%

