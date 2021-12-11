Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Author:

Marquise Brown will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 14 when Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-4) play the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has been targeted 99 times and has 65 catches, leading the Ravens with 825 yards (68.8 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.
  • Brown has been the target of 23.3% (99 total) of his team's 425 passing attempts this season.
  • Brown (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Brown is averaging 46 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Browns, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
  • Brown has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Browns are giving up 227.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Brown put together a 55-yard performance against the Steelers last week on five catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Brown has racked up 106 yards during his last three games (35.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 13 balls on 17 targets.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

99

23.3%

65

825

6

9

18.4%

Mark Andrews

98

23.1%

64

811

5

13

26.5%

Sammy Watkins

46

10.8%

27

394

1

4

8.2%

Rashod Bateman

39

9.2%

25

301

0

2

4.1%

