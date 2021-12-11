Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has been targeted 99 times and has 65 catches, leading the Ravens with 825 yards (68.8 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.
- Brown has been the target of 23.3% (99 total) of his team's 425 passing attempts this season.
- Brown (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Brown is averaging 46 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Browns, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).
- Brown has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Browns are giving up 227.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Brown put together a 55-yard performance against the Steelers last week on five catches while being targeted seven times.
- Brown has racked up 106 yards during his last three games (35.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 13 balls on 17 targets.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
99
23.3%
65
825
6
9
18.4%
Mark Andrews
98
23.1%
64
811
5
13
26.5%
Sammy Watkins
46
10.8%
27
394
1
4
8.2%
Rashod Bateman
39
9.2%
25
301
0
2
4.1%
