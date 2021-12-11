Marquise Brown will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents square off in Week 14 when Brown's Baltimore Ravens (8-4) play the Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has been targeted 99 times and has 65 catches, leading the Ravens with 825 yards (68.8 ypg) while also scoring six touchdowns this season.

Brown has been the target of 23.3% (99 total) of his team's 425 passing attempts this season.

Brown (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Brown is averaging 46 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Browns, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (53.5).

Brown has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Browns are giving up 227.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Browns' defense is 26th in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Brown put together a 55-yard performance against the Steelers last week on five catches while being targeted seven times.

Brown has racked up 106 yards during his last three games (35.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 13 balls on 17 targets.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 99 23.3% 65 825 6 9 18.4% Mark Andrews 98 23.1% 64 811 5 13 26.5% Sammy Watkins 46 10.8% 27 394 1 4 8.2% Rashod Bateman 39 9.2% 25 301 0 2 4.1%

