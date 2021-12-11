Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Jacksonville vs. Tennessee

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Marvin Jones Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South rivals meet in Week 14 when Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) square off against the Tennessee Titans (8-4) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has hauled in 48 receptions for 540 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 45.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Jones has been the target of 82 of his team's 428 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.
  • Jones (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Jones has averaged 85 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 47.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups, Jones has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Titans.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The 274.0 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have allowed 20 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together an 11-yard performance against the Rams last week on two catches while being targeted three times.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 106 yards on 10 receptions, averaging 35.3 yards per game, on 16 targets.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

82

19.2%

48

540

3

9

25.7%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

76

17.8%

48

471

0

6

17.1%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Jamal Agnew

39

9.1%

24

229

1

3

8.6%

