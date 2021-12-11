Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Marvin Jones Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC South rivals meet in Week 14 when Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) square off against the Tennessee Titans (8-4) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has hauled in 48 receptions for 540 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and averages 45.0 receiving yards per game.

Jones has been the target of 82 of his team's 428 passing attempts this season, or 19.2% of the target share.

Jones (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Jones has averaged 85 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 47.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups, Jones has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Titans.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The 274.0 yards per game the Titans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have allowed 20 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Jones put together an 11-yard performance against the Rams last week on two catches while being targeted three times.

Over his last three games, Jones has racked up 106 yards on 10 receptions, averaging 35.3 yards per game, on 16 targets.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 82 19.2% 48 540 3 9 25.7% Laviska Shenault Jr. 76 17.8% 48 471 0 6 17.1% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 39 9.1% 24 229 1 3 8.6%

