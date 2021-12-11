Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

Matt Ryan will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (5-7) and the Carolina Panthers (5-7) square off in a Week 14 matchup between NFC South rivals at Bank of America Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan leads Atlanta with 2,914 passing yards (242.8 ypg) on 286-of-420 with 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 45 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Falcons have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Ryan has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 58.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In 11 matchups against the Panthers, Ryan averaged 290.7 passing yards per game, 59.2 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDS six times over six of those matchups against the Panthers.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The Panthers are allowing 198.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Ryan completed 73.2% of his passes for 297 yards.
  • In his last three outings, Ryan has thrown for 640 yards (213.3 per game) while completing 68 of 98 passes (69.4%), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

82

18.9%

49

709

1

9

17.0%

Cordarrelle Patterson

57

13.2%

44

518

5

10

18.9%

Russell Gage

53

12.2%

38

400

2

6

11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive