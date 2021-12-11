Matt Ryan will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (5-7) and the Carolina Panthers (5-7) square off in a Week 14 matchup between NFC South rivals at Bank of America Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan leads Atlanta with 2,914 passing yards (242.8 ypg) on 286-of-420 with 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 45 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Falcons have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Ryan has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 58.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Carolina

In 11 matchups against the Panthers, Ryan averaged 290.7 passing yards per game, 59.2 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDS six times over six of those matchups against the Panthers.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The Panthers are allowing 198.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Ryan completed 73.2% of his passes for 297 yards.

In his last three outings, Ryan has thrown for 640 yards (213.3 per game) while completing 68 of 98 passes (69.4%), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 82 18.9% 49 709 1 9 17.0% Cordarrelle Patterson 57 13.2% 44 518 5 10 18.9% Russell Gage 53 12.2% 38 400 2 6 11.3%

