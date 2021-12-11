Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan leads Atlanta with 2,914 passing yards (242.8 ypg) on 286-of-420 with 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 45 rushing yards (3.8 ypg) on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Falcons have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Ryan has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 58.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In 11 matchups against the Panthers, Ryan averaged 290.7 passing yards per game, 59.2 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass nine times and multiple TDS six times over six of those matchups against the Panthers.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The Panthers are allowing 198.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers have allowed 17 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Ryan completed 73.2% of his passes for 297 yards.
- In his last three outings, Ryan has thrown for 640 yards (213.3 per game) while completing 68 of 98 passes (69.4%), with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
82
18.9%
49
709
1
9
17.0%
Cordarrelle Patterson
57
13.2%
44
518
5
10
18.9%
Russell Gage
53
12.2%
38
400
2
6
11.3%
