December 11, 2021
Publish date:

Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Monday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC West foes meet in Week 14 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Stafford has recorded 3,611 passing yards (300.9 per game) while going 292-for-438 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 39 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
  • The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford has thrown 85 passes in the red zone this season, 60.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

12

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

12

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Stafford's 265.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Cardinals are 19.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes four times over four of those matchups against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • This week Stafford will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (220.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals have conceded 16 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fifth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jaguars, Stafford went 26-for-38 (68.4 percent) for 295 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Stafford has thrown for 840 yards (280.0 ypg), completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

136

30.6%

100

1366

11

24

27.9%

Van Jefferson

70

15.8%

39

621

5

13

15.1%

Robert Woods

69

15.5%

45

556

4

16

18.6%

