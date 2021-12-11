Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Stafford has recorded 3,611 passing yards (300.9 per game) while going 292-for-438 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He also has 39 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
- The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has thrown 85 passes in the red zone this season, 60.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
12
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
12
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Stafford's 265.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Cardinals are 19.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes four times over four of those matchups against the Cardinals.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- This week Stafford will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (220.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals have conceded 16 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fifth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jaguars, Stafford went 26-for-38 (68.4 percent) for 295 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Stafford has thrown for 840 yards (280.0 ypg), completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
136
30.6%
100
1366
11
24
27.9%
Van Jefferson
70
15.8%
39
621
5
13
15.1%
Robert Woods
69
15.5%
45
556
4
16
18.6%
