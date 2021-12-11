Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Monday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC West foes meet in Week 14 when Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Stafford has recorded 3,611 passing yards (300.9 per game) while going 292-for-438 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also has 39 rushing yards on 25 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per game.

The Rams have run 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has thrown 85 passes in the red zone this season, 60.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 12 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 12

Matchup vs. Arizona

Stafford's 265.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Cardinals are 19.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Stafford threw multiple touchdown passes four times over four of those matchups against the Cardinals.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

This week Stafford will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (220.8 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have conceded 16 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fifth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jaguars, Stafford went 26-for-38 (68.4 percent) for 295 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

Stafford has thrown for 840 yards (280.0 ypg), completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 136 30.6% 100 1366 11 24 27.9% Van Jefferson 70 15.8% 39 621 5 13 15.1% Robert Woods 69 15.5% 45 556 4 16 18.6%

