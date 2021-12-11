There will be player prop bets available for Mike Evans before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) meet in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' 57 receptions (on 93 targets) have led to 794 receiving yards (66.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.0% of the 517 passes thrown by his team have gone Evans' way.

Evans (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.3% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his one matchup against the Bills, Evans' 88 receiving yards total is 29.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (58.5).

Evans caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The 174.9 yards per game the Bills are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills have conceded eight passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Evans hauled in seven passes for 99 yards while being targeted 10 times.

Evans hauled in 188 yards (on 16 catches) with one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 27 times, and averaged 62.7 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 93 18.0% 57 794 10 15 15.3% Chris Godwin 105 20.3% 82 949 5 22 22.4% Rob Gronkowski 47 9.1% 33 436 6 9 9.2% Antonio Brown 42 8.1% 29 418 4 3 3.1%

Powered By Data Skrive