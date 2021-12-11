Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will aim to halt their five-game losing run in a Week 14 battle against the New York Jets (3-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 58.3% of New York's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.
  • Sunday's total is 2.1 points higher than the combined 40.9 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 10.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Saints games this season is 44.5, 1.5 points above Sunday's total of 43.
  • In 2021, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 1.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, New Orleans is 5-7-0 this year.
  • The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more in three chances.
  • New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • The Saints score 7.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Jets allow (30.6).
  • New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.6 points.
  • The Saints average 79.5 fewer yards per game (317.3), than the Jets give up per contest (396.8).
  • When New Orleans piles up more than 396.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Jets.
  • New York has three wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • This year, the Jets have just two against the spread wins in eight games as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
  • This year the Jets rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Saints surrender (23.0).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.
  • The Jets average 327.0 yards per game, only 19.5 fewer than the 346.5 the Saints give up.
  • New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team totals more than 346.5 yards.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Home and road insights

  • New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.
  • In six games at home this year, New York has gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Jets home games average 44.5 points, 1.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43).
  • Away from home, New Orleans is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In six road games this year, New Orleans has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Saints away games average 43.3 points, 0.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

