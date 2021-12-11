The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will aim to halt their five-game losing run in a Week 14 battle against the New York Jets (3-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Jets

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of New York's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.

Sunday's total is 2.1 points higher than the combined 40.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 10.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.5, 1.5 points above Sunday's total of 43.

In 2021, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 1.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 5-7-0 this year.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5 points or more in three chances.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Saints score 7.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Jets allow (30.6).

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.6 points.

The Saints average 79.5 fewer yards per game (317.3), than the Jets give up per contest (396.8).

When New Orleans piles up more than 396.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).

Jets stats and trends

New York has three wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This year, the Jets have just two against the spread wins in eight games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year the Jets rack up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Saints surrender (23.0).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Jets average 327.0 yards per game, only 19.5 fewer than the 346.5 the Saints give up.

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team totals more than 346.5 yards.

The Jets have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Home and road insights

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.

In six games at home this year, New York has gone over the total four times.

This season, Jets home games average 44.5 points, 1.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Away from home, New Orleans is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point favorites or more on the road.

In six road games this year, New Orleans has hit the over three times.

This season, Saints away games average 43.3 points, 0.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

