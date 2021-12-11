Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has churned out a team-high 867 rushing yards (72.3 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- He's also caught 12 passes for 106 yards (8.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 150, or 43.4%, of his team's 346 rushing attempts this season.
- The Browns have thrown the ball in 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Ravens.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Chubb has averaged 56.3 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Ravens, 13.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chubb, in seven matchups versus the Ravens, has run for a TD twice, including multiple scores in both games.
- Allowing 84.3 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the best run defense in the NFL.
- The Browns are up against the NFL's ninth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (10 this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens in Week 12, Chubb rushed eight times for 16 yards.
- He added two receptions for 23 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three games, Chubb has run for 146 yards on 30 carries (48.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also caught four balls for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
150
43.4%
867
6
27
39.1%
5.8
Kareem Hunt
76
22.0%
381
5
15
21.7%
5.0
D'Ernest Johnson
61
17.6%
320
2
11
15.9%
5.2
Baker Mayfield
27
7.8%
93
1
3
4.3%
3.4
Powered By Data Skrive