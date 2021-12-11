Before placing any bets on Nick Chubb's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 14 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has churned out a team-high 867 rushing yards (72.3 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He's also caught 12 passes for 106 yards (8.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 150, or 43.4%, of his team's 346 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns have thrown the ball in 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Chubb has averaged 56.3 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Ravens, 13.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chubb, in seven matchups versus the Ravens, has run for a TD twice, including multiple scores in both games.

Allowing 84.3 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the best run defense in the NFL.

The Browns are up against the NFL's ninth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (10 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens in Week 12, Chubb rushed eight times for 16 yards.

He added two receptions for 23 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Chubb has run for 146 yards on 30 carries (48.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also caught four balls for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 150 43.4% 867 6 27 39.1% 5.8 Kareem Hunt 76 22.0% 381 5 15 21.7% 5.0 D'Ernest Johnson 61 17.6% 320 2 11 15.9% 5.2 Baker Mayfield 27 7.8% 93 1 3 4.3% 3.4

Powered By Data Skrive