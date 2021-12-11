Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Author:

Before placing any bets on Nick Chubb's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 14 with the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has churned out a team-high 867 rushing yards (72.3 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 12 passes for 106 yards (8.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 150, or 43.4%, of his team's 346 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns have thrown the ball in 51.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Chubb has averaged 56.3 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Ravens, 13.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chubb, in seven matchups versus the Ravens, has run for a TD twice, including multiple scores in both games.
  • Allowing 84.3 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the best run defense in the NFL.
  • The Browns are up against the NFL's ninth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (10 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens in Week 12, Chubb rushed eight times for 16 yards.
  • He added two receptions for 23 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three games, Chubb has run for 146 yards on 30 carries (48.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also caught four balls for 37 yards (12.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

150

43.4%

867

6

27

39.1%

5.8

Kareem Hunt

76

22.0%

381

5

15

21.7%

5.0

D'Ernest Johnson

61

17.6%

320

2

11

15.9%

5.2

Baker Mayfield

27

7.8%

93

1

3

4.3%

3.4

