Before placing any bets on Patrick Mahomes II's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has thrown for 3,384 passing yards this season (282.0 per game) and has a 64.6% completion percentage (309-of-478), throwing 25 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions.

He's also rushed 48 times for 250 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per game.

The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Mahomes accounts for 58.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 64 of his 478 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In three matchups against the Raiders, Mahomes averaged 364.7 passing yards per game, 79.2 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mahomes threw multiple TD passes in all of those matchups against the Raiders.

The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 242.3 yards per game through the air.

With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Mahomes went 15-for-29 (51.7%) for 184 yards and one interception.

He also carried the ball four times for 12 yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Over his last three games, Mahomes has recorded 850 passing yards (283.3 yards per game) while going 73-for-116 (62.9% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 11 times for 23 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 127 25.7% 86 954 8 15 23.1% Travis Kelce 105 21.2% 70 848 5 9 13.8% Mecole Hardman 60 12.1% 43 436 1 10 15.4%

