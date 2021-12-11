Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Patrick Mahomes II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before placing any bets on Patrick Mahomes II's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West rivals square off in Week 14 when Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mahomes has thrown for 3,384 passing yards this season (282.0 per game) and has a 64.6% completion percentage (309-of-478), throwing 25 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 48 times for 250 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.8 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mahomes accounts for 58.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 64 of his 478 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In three matchups against the Raiders, Mahomes averaged 364.7 passing yards per game, 79.2 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mahomes threw multiple TD passes in all of those matchups against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 242.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Mahomes went 15-for-29 (51.7%) for 184 yards and one interception.
  • He also carried the ball four times for 12 yards while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Over his last three games, Mahomes has recorded 850 passing yards (283.3 yards per game) while going 73-for-116 (62.9% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 11 times for 23 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.7 yards per game.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

127

25.7%

86

954

8

15

23.1%

Travis Kelce

105

21.2%

70

848

5

9

13.8%

Mecole Hardman

60

12.1%

43

436

1

10

15.4%

