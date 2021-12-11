Publish date:
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has hauled in 33 passes (on 47 targets) for 436 yards (36.3 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 9.1% of the 517 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Against the Bills, Gronkowski has averaged 62.8 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 14.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In six matchups with the Bills, Gronkowski has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The 174.9 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills have allowed eight passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Falcons, Gronkowski was targeted eight times, picking up 58 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Gronkowski's 25 targets have led to 17 grabs for 252 yards (84.0 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
47
9.1%
33
436
6
9
9.2%
Chris Godwin
105
20.3%
82
949
5
22
22.4%
Mike Evans
93
18.0%
57
794
10
15
15.3%
Antonio Brown
42
8.1%
29
418
4
3
3.1%
