Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rob Gronkowski, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) play the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has hauled in 33 passes (on 47 targets) for 436 yards (36.3 per game) and six touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 9.1% of the 517 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Gronkowski has averaged 62.8 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 14.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups with the Bills, Gronkowski has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The 174.9 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills have allowed eight passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Falcons, Gronkowski was targeted eight times, picking up 58 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Gronkowski's 25 targets have led to 17 grabs for 252 yards (84.0 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 47 9.1% 33 436 6 9 9.2% Chris Godwin 105 20.3% 82 949 5 22 22.4% Mike Evans 93 18.0% 57 794 10 15 15.3% Antonio Brown 42 8.1% 29 418 4 3 3.1%

