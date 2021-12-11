Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rob Gronkowski, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) play the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has hauled in 33 passes (on 47 targets) for 436 yards (36.3 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 9.1% of the 517 passes thrown by his team have gone Gronkowski's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gronkowski has been on the receiving end of 9.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Gronkowski has averaged 62.8 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 14.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups with the Bills, Gronkowski has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The 174.9 yards per game the Bills are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills have allowed eight passing TDs this season (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Falcons, Gronkowski was targeted eight times, picking up 58 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Gronkowski's 25 targets have led to 17 grabs for 252 yards (84.0 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

47

9.1%

33

436

6

9

9.2%

Chris Godwin

105

20.3%

82

949

5

22

22.4%

Mike Evans

93

18.0%

57

794

10

15

15.3%

Antonio Brown

42

8.1%

29

418

4

3

3.1%

Powered By Data Skrive