Robby Anderson has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 14 when Anderson's Carolina Panthers (5-7) take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has put together 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 69 times, and puts up 24.0 yards per game.

Anderson has been the target of 69 of his team's 412 passing attempts this season, or 16.7% of the target share.

Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Anderson's 66 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Falcons are 34.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups, Anderson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Falcons.

The 259.2 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 25 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 matchup with the Dolphins, Anderson grabbed one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.

Anderson has caught 10 passes on 16 targets for 82 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 27.3 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 69 16.7% 29 288 3 5 13.9% D.J. Moore 112 27.2% 66 854 4 10 27.8% Christian McCaffrey 41 10.0% 37 343 1 2 5.6% Brandon Zylstra 14 3.4% 12 188 1 1 2.8%

