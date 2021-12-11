Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

Robby Anderson has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 14 when Anderson's Carolina Panthers (5-7) take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson has put together 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 69 times, and puts up 24.0 yards per game.
  • Anderson has been the target of 69 of his team's 412 passing attempts this season, or 16.7% of the target share.
  • Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Anderson's 66 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Falcons are 34.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups, Anderson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Falcons.
  • The 259.2 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 25 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 matchup with the Dolphins, Anderson grabbed one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
  • Anderson has caught 10 passes on 16 targets for 82 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 27.3 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

69

16.7%

29

288

3

5

13.9%

D.J. Moore

112

27.2%

66

854

4

10

27.8%

Christian McCaffrey

41

10.0%

37

343

1

2

5.6%

Brandon Zylstra

14

3.4%

12

188

1

1

2.8%

Powered By Data Skrive