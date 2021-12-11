Publish date:
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has put together 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 69 times, and puts up 24.0 yards per game.
- Anderson has been the target of 69 of his team's 412 passing attempts this season, or 16.7% of the target share.
- Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Anderson's 66 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Falcons are 34.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups, Anderson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Falcons.
- The 259.2 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 25 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 matchup with the Dolphins, Anderson grabbed one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
- Anderson has caught 10 passes on 16 targets for 82 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 27.3 yards per game.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
69
16.7%
29
288
3
5
13.9%
D.J. Moore
112
27.2%
66
854
4
10
27.8%
Christian McCaffrey
41
10.0%
37
343
1
2
5.6%
Brandon Zylstra
14
3.4%
12
188
1
1
2.8%
