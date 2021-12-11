Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player props available for Russell Gage ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gage's Atlanta Falcons (5-7) and the Carolina Panthers (5-7) square off in a Week 14 matchup between NFC South opponents at Bank of America Stadium.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gage's 53 targets have led to 38 grabs for 400 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Gage has been the target of 12.2% (53 total) of his team's 433 passing attempts this season.
  • Gage has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Gage has averaged 12.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Panthers, 41.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In seven matchups with the Panthers, Gage has not had a TD catch.
  • The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 198.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Panthers have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Gage was targeted 12 times and racked up 130 yards on 11 receptions.
  • In his last three games, Gage has racked up 241 yards on 22 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 80.3 yards per game, on 27 targets.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Russell Gage

53

12.2%

38

400

2

6

11.3%

Kyle Pitts

82

18.9%

49

709

1

9

17.0%

Cordarrelle Patterson

57

13.2%

44

518

5

10

18.9%

Calvin Ridley

52

12.0%

31

281

2

10

18.9%

