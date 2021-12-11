There will be player props available for Russell Gage ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gage's Atlanta Falcons (5-7) and the Carolina Panthers (5-7) square off in a Week 14 matchup between NFC South opponents at Bank of America Stadium.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage's 53 targets have led to 38 grabs for 400 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gage has been the target of 12.2% (53 total) of his team's 433 passing attempts this season.

Gage has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

Gage has averaged 12.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Panthers, 41.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In seven matchups with the Panthers, Gage has not had a TD catch.

The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 198.3 yards per game through the air.

The Panthers have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Gage was targeted 12 times and racked up 130 yards on 11 receptions.

In his last three games, Gage has racked up 241 yards on 22 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 80.3 yards per game, on 27 targets.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 53 12.2% 38 400 2 6 11.3% Kyle Pitts 82 18.9% 49 709 1 9 17.0% Cordarrelle Patterson 57 13.2% 44 518 5 10 18.9% Calvin Ridley 52 12.0% 31 281 2 10 18.9%

