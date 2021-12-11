Publish date:
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds
Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gage's 53 targets have led to 38 grabs for 400 yards (33.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Gage has been the target of 12.2% (53 total) of his team's 433 passing attempts this season.
- Gage has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Gage has averaged 12.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Panthers, 41.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In seven matchups with the Panthers, Gage has not had a TD catch.
- The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 198.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Panthers have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Gage was targeted 12 times and racked up 130 yards on 11 receptions.
- In his last three games, Gage has racked up 241 yards on 22 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 80.3 yards per game, on 27 targets.
Gage's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Russell Gage
53
12.2%
38
400
2
6
11.3%
Kyle Pitts
82
18.9%
49
709
1
9
17.0%
Cordarrelle Patterson
57
13.2%
44
518
5
10
18.9%
Calvin Ridley
52
12.0%
31
281
2
10
18.9%
