December 11, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tennessee vs. Jacksonville

There will be player props available for Ryan Tannehill before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes square off in Week 14 when Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (8-4) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Tannehill has collected 2,774 passing yards (231.2 yards per game) while going 256-for-389 (65.8% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
  • He also has 196 rushing yards on 37 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 16.3 yards per game.
  • The Titans have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tannehill has attempted 56 of his 389 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

6

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In six matchups against the Jaguars, Tannehill averaged 175.5 passing yards per game, 48.0 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill had one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Jaguars.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
  • The Jaguars are allowing 261.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 outing against the Patriots, Tannehill racked up 93 yards while completing 52.4% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • He also tacked on 24 yards on five carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Tannehill has racked up 629 passing yards (209.7 per game) and has a 65% completion percentage (65-for-100) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 28 rushing yards on 12 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

78

19.9%

46

615

3

8

14.0%

Julio Jones

31

7.9%

21

336

0

4

7.0%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

37

9.4%

25

297

3

7

12.3%

