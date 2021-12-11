Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tennessee vs. Jacksonville
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Tannehill has collected 2,774 passing yards (231.2 yards per game) while going 256-for-389 (65.8% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
- He also has 196 rushing yards on 37 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 16.3 yards per game.
- The Titans have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
- Tannehill has attempted 56 of his 389 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
6
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In six matchups against the Jaguars, Tannehill averaged 175.5 passing yards per game, 48.0 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill had one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Jaguars.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- The Jaguars are allowing 261.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 outing against the Patriots, Tannehill racked up 93 yards while completing 52.4% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- He also tacked on 24 yards on five carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Tannehill has racked up 629 passing yards (209.7 per game) and has a 65% completion percentage (65-for-100) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's tacked on 28 rushing yards on 12 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 9.3 yards per game.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
78
19.9%
46
615
3
8
14.0%
Julio Jones
31
7.9%
21
336
0
4
7.0%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
37
9.4%
25
297
3
7
12.3%
