There will be player props available for Ryan Tannehill before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes square off in Week 14 when Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (8-4) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Tannehill has collected 2,774 passing yards (231.2 yards per game) while going 256-for-389 (65.8% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He also has 196 rushing yards on 37 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 16.3 yards per game.

The Titans have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Tannehill has attempted 56 of his 389 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In six matchups against the Jaguars, Tannehill averaged 175.5 passing yards per game, 48.0 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill had one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Jaguars.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

The Jaguars are allowing 261.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 outing against the Patriots, Tannehill racked up 93 yards while completing 52.4% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

He also tacked on 24 yards on five carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Tannehill has racked up 629 passing yards (209.7 per game) and has a 65% completion percentage (65-for-100) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's tacked on 28 rushing yards on 12 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 78 19.9% 46 615 3 8 14.0% Julio Jones 31 7.9% 21 336 0 4 7.0% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 37 9.4% 25 297 3 7 12.3%

