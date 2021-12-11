Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. Los Angeles

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Saquon Barkley for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 14 matchup sees Barkley's New York Giants (4-8) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Barkley has racked up 84 carries for 315 yards (26.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 30 catches for 193 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 277 times this season, and he's handled 84 of those attempts (30.3%).
  • The Giants, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers give up 141.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
  • Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Dolphins, Barkley ran the ball 11 times for 55 yards (five yards per carry).
  • Barkley added six catches for 19 yards.
  • Barkley has 120 yards on 30 carries (40.0 ypg) in his last three games.
  • He also has 63 receiving yards (21.0 ypg) on 16 catches.

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

84

30.3%

315

2

10

23.8%

3.8

Devontae Booker

97

35.0%

376

2

15

35.7%

3.9

Daniel Jones

62

22.4%

298

2

13

31.0%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

22

7.9%

89

1

2

4.8%

4.0

Powered By Data Skrive