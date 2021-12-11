Publish date:
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Barkley has racked up 84 carries for 315 yards (26.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 30 catches for 193 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 277 times this season, and he's handled 84 of those attempts (30.3%).
- The Giants, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with the Chargers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Chargers give up 141.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
- Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Dolphins, Barkley ran the ball 11 times for 55 yards (five yards per carry).
- Barkley added six catches for 19 yards.
- Barkley has 120 yards on 30 carries (40.0 ypg) in his last three games.
- He also has 63 receiving yards (21.0 ypg) on 16 catches.
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
84
30.3%
315
2
10
23.8%
3.8
Devontae Booker
97
35.0%
376
2
15
35.7%
3.9
Daniel Jones
62
22.4%
298
2
13
31.0%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
22
7.9%
89
1
2
4.8%
4.0
Powered By Data Skrive