In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Saquon Barkley for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 14 matchup sees Barkley's New York Giants (4-8) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Barkley has racked up 84 carries for 315 yards (26.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 30 catches for 193 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 277 times this season, and he's handled 84 of those attempts (30.3%).

The Giants, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers give up 141.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.

Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Dolphins, Barkley ran the ball 11 times for 55 yards (five yards per carry).

Barkley added six catches for 19 yards.

Barkley has 120 yards on 30 carries (40.0 ypg) in his last three games.

He also has 63 receiving yards (21.0 ypg) on 16 catches.

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 84 30.3% 315 2 10 23.8% 3.8 Devontae Booker 97 35.0% 376 2 15 35.7% 3.9 Daniel Jones 62 22.4% 298 2 13 31.0% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 22 7.9% 89 1 2 4.8% 4.0

