December 11, 2021
Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

An NFL Week 14 matchup features the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) hitting the field against the Houston Texans (2-10).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 6.9 points higher than the combined 33.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.7 points per game, 7.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 40.5-point total for this game is 4.6 points below the 45.1 points per game average total in Texans games this season.
  • Seattle has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • Seattle's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Seahawks score 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans surrender (26.9).
  • Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.9 points.
  • The Seahawks collect 80.7 fewer yards per game (298.3) than the Texans give up per matchup (379.0).
  • In games that Seattle picks up more than 379.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 11 fewer than the Texans have forced (21).
  • Against the spread, Houston is 5-7-0 this season.
  • The Texans have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-5 ATS in those games.
  • Houston's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
  • This season the Texans rack up 7.1 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Seahawks give up (20.8).
  • When Houston scores more than 20.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Texans average 141.7 fewer yards per game (254.5) than the Seahawks allow per contest (396.2).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Houston is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • In three of six games at home this season, Houston has gone over the total.
  • This season, Texans home games average 44.0 points, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).
  • Seattle is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, in away games.
  • This season, in six road games, Seattle has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Seahawks away games average 48.8 points, 8.3 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

