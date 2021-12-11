An NFL Week 14 matchup features the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) hitting the field against the Houston Texans (2-10).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.9 points higher than the combined 33.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.7 points per game, 7.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 40.5-point total for this game is 4.6 points below the 45.1 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

Seattle's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Seahawks score 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans surrender (26.9).

Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.9 points.

The Seahawks collect 80.7 fewer yards per game (298.3) than the Texans give up per matchup (379.0).

In games that Seattle picks up more than 379.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 11 fewer than the Texans have forced (21).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 5-7-0 this season.

The Texans have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more eight times this season and are 3-5 ATS in those games.

Houston's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Texans rack up 7.1 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Seahawks give up (20.8).

When Houston scores more than 20.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Texans average 141.7 fewer yards per game (254.5) than the Seahawks allow per contest (396.2).

The Texans have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Houston is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

In three of six games at home this season, Houston has gone over the total.

This season, Texans home games average 44.0 points, 3.5 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

Seattle is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, in away games.

This season, in six road games, Seattle has gone over the total once.

This season, Seahawks away games average 48.8 points, 8.3 more than this outing's over/under (40.5).

