Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs' 898 receiving yards (74.8 per game) lead the Bills. He has 71 receptions on 108 targets with seven touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 108 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
- With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 26.6% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Diggs had 173 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 95.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (77.5).
- Diggs caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- This week Diggs will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (265.1 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Diggs was targeted seven times, picking up 51 yards on four receptions.
- Diggs has caught 15 passes on 22 targets for 148 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 49.3 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
108
24.1%
71
898
7
21
26.6%
Emmanuel Sanders
67
15.0%
39
581
4
8
10.1%
Cole Beasley
82
18.3%
63
541
1
10
12.7%
Dawson Knox
47
10.5%
33
429
7
12
15.2%
