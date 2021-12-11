There will be player prop bets available for Stefon Diggs before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Diggs' Buffalo Bills (7-5) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs' 898 receiving yards (74.8 per game) lead the Bills. He has 71 receptions on 108 targets with seven touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 108 of his team's 448 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.

With 21 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 26.6% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Diggs had 173 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 95.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (77.5).

Diggs caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

This week Diggs will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (265.1 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Diggs was targeted seven times, picking up 51 yards on four receptions.

Diggs has caught 15 passes on 22 targets for 148 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 108 24.1% 71 898 7 21 26.6% Emmanuel Sanders 67 15.0% 39 581 4 8 10.1% Cole Beasley 82 18.3% 63 541 1 10 12.7% Dawson Knox 47 10.5% 33 429 7 12 15.2%

