December 11, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will try to extend their three-game winning run when they battle the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 54 points six of 12 times.
  • So far this season, 41.7% of Buffalo's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 54.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 59.4 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 15.2 points above the 38.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 5.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers score 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills give up (16.3).
  • When Tampa Bay scores more than 16.3 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
  • The Buccaneers collect 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills give up per contest (272.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team piles up over 272.3 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 26 takeaways.
  • Buffalo has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • Buffalo's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • This season the Bills rack up 5.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Buccaneers allow (22.5).
  • When Buffalo scores more than 22.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Bills collect 376.0 yards per game, 43.2 more yards than the 332.8 the Buccaneers allow.
  • When Buffalo totals more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This season the Bills have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 5-0 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, the Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • In three of five home games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (54).
  • Away from home, Buffalo is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • As 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.
  • In six road games this season, Buffalo has hit the over three times.
  • Bills away games this season average 49.9 total points, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (54).

