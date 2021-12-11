The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will try to extend their three-game winning run when they battle the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 54 points six of 12 times.

So far this season, 41.7% of Buffalo's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 54.

Sunday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 59.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 15.2 points above the 38.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 3.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 5.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers score 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills give up (16.3).

When Tampa Bay scores more than 16.3 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Buccaneers collect 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills give up per contest (272.3).

Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team piles up over 272.3 yards.

The Buccaneers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 26 takeaways.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Buffalo's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This season the Bills rack up 5.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Buccaneers allow (22.5).

When Buffalo scores more than 22.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bills collect 376.0 yards per game, 43.2 more yards than the 332.8 the Buccaneers allow.

When Buffalo totals more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This season the Bills have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 5-0 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In three of five home games this season, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.

The average total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.8 points, 4.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (54).

Away from home, Buffalo is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.

In six road games this season, Buffalo has hit the over three times.

Bills away games this season average 49.9 total points, 4.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (54).

