Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Heinicke has recorded 2,809 passing yards (234.1 per game) while connecting on 267 of 393 passes (67.9% completion percentage), with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He also adds 289 rushing yards (24.1 ypg) on 52 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.0% of the time.
- Heinicke has attempted 43 of his 393 passes in the red zone, accounting for 43.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Heinicke recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 242.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Heinicke did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.
- The 277.3 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Heinicke completed 76.7% of his passes for 196 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Heinicke has collected 625 passing yards (208.3 per game) while going 66-for-87 (75.9% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 42 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
103
25.8%
61
808
5
8
18.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
13.3%
43
397
2
3
7.0%
Adam Humphries
39
9.8%
29
307
0
2
4.7%
Powered By Data Skrive