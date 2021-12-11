In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Taylor Heinicke for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East opponents square off in Week 14 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-6) meet the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Heinicke has recorded 2,809 passing yards (234.1 per game) while connecting on 267 of 393 passes (67.9% completion percentage), with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He also adds 289 rushing yards (24.1 ypg) on 52 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.0% of the time.

Heinicke has attempted 43 of his 393 passes in the red zone, accounting for 43.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Dallas

Heinicke recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 242.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Heinicke did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The 277.3 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Heinicke completed 76.7% of his passes for 196 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.

Over his last three games, Heinicke has collected 625 passing yards (208.3 per game) while going 66-for-87 (75.9% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 42 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 103 25.8% 61 808 5 8 18.6% J.D. McKissic 53 13.3% 43 397 2 3 7.0% Adam Humphries 39 9.8% 29 307 0 2 4.7%

