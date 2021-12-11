Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Taylor Heinicke for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East opponents square off in Week 14 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-6) meet the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Heinicke has recorded 2,809 passing yards (234.1 per game) while connecting on 267 of 393 passes (67.9% completion percentage), with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He also adds 289 rushing yards (24.1 ypg) on 52 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.0% of the time.
  • Heinicke has attempted 43 of his 393 passes in the red zone, accounting for 43.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Heinicke recorded zero passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 242.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Heinicke did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • The 277.3 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Heinicke completed 76.7% of his passes for 196 yards, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Heinicke has collected 625 passing yards (208.3 per game) while going 66-for-87 (75.9% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 42 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

103

25.8%

61

808

5

8

18.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

13.3%

43

397

2

3

7.0%

Adam Humphries

39

9.8%

29

307

0

2

4.7%

