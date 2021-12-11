There will be player props available for Taysom Hill before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Hill's New Orleans Saints (5-7) and the New York Jets (3-9) hit the field in a Week 14 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Hill has collected 320 passing yards (26.7 per game) while going 26-for-49 (53.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 205 rushing yards on 31 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per game.

The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.

Hill has thrown two passes in the red zone this season, 1.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 1 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

In one matchup against the Jets, Hill recorded zero passing yards, 193.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Hill did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Jets.

The 280.6 yards per game the Jets are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Hill racked up 264 yards while completing 46.3% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with four interceptions.

He tacked on 11 carries for 101 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry.

Hill has thrown for 264 yards while completing 46.3% of his passes (19-of-41), with two touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (88.0 per game).

He also has 101 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 53 13.8% 31 523 3 4 7.8% Marquez Callaway 55 14.3% 28 409 6 7 13.7% Alvin Kamara 44 11.5% 32 310 4 7 13.7%

