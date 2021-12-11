Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York

Author:

There will be player props available for Taysom Hill before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Hill's New Orleans Saints (5-7) and the New York Jets (3-9) hit the field in a Week 14 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Hill has collected 320 passing yards (26.7 per game) while going 26-for-49 (53.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 205 rushing yards on 31 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per game.
  • The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.
  • Hill has thrown two passes in the red zone this season, 1.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

1

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • In one matchup against the Jets, Hill recorded zero passing yards, 193.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Hill did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Jets.
  • The 280.6 yards per game the Jets are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Hill racked up 264 yards while completing 46.3% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with four interceptions.
  • He tacked on 11 carries for 101 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry.
  • Hill has thrown for 264 yards while completing 46.3% of his passes (19-of-41), with two touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (88.0 per game).
  • He also has 101 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

53

13.8%

31

523

3

4

7.8%

Marquez Callaway

55

14.3%

28

409

6

7

13.7%

Alvin Kamara

44

11.5%

32

310

4

7

13.7%

