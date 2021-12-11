Publish date:
Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Hill has collected 320 passing yards (26.7 per game) while going 26-for-49 (53.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 205 rushing yards on 31 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per game.
- The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.
- Hill has thrown two passes in the red zone this season, 1.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
1
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- In one matchup against the Jets, Hill recorded zero passing yards, 193.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Hill did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Jets.
- The 280.6 yards per game the Jets are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Hill racked up 264 yards while completing 46.3% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with four interceptions.
- He tacked on 11 carries for 101 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry.
- Hill has thrown for 264 yards while completing 46.3% of his passes (19-of-41), with two touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (88.0 per game).
- He also has 101 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 33.7 yards per game.
Hill's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
53
13.8%
31
523
3
4
7.8%
Marquez Callaway
55
14.3%
28
409
6
7
13.7%
Alvin Kamara
44
11.5%
32
310
4
7
13.7%
