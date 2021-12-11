Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Bridgewater has collected 2,775 passing yards (231.3 yards per game) while going 255-for-379 (67.3% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 96 rushing yards (8.0 ypg) on 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Bridgewater accounts for 45.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 379 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Bridgewater's zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions are 233.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Bridgewater has no touchdown passes against the Lions over that time.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 262.2 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Lions defense is ranked 18th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Bridgewater went 22-for-40 (55.0%) for 257 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
- Bridgewater tacked on 17 yards on four carries, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt.
- Bridgewater has racked up 612 passing yards (204.0 per game) and has a 58.5% completion percentage (55-for-94) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also rushed six times for 27 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.0 yards per game.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
76
18.7%
47
649
2
10
18.5%
Tim Patrick
61
15.0%
40
558
4
9
16.7%
Noah Fant
67
16.5%
49
424
3
10
18.5%
