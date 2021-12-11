There will be player prop betting options available for Teddy Bridgewater before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (6-6) take the field against the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Bridgewater has collected 2,775 passing yards (231.3 yards per game) while going 255-for-379 (67.3% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 96 rushing yards (8.0 ypg) on 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater accounts for 45.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 379 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Detroit

Bridgewater's zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions are 233.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Bridgewater has no touchdown passes against the Lions over that time.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 262.2 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Lions defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Bridgewater went 22-for-40 (55.0%) for 257 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Bridgewater tacked on 17 yards on four carries, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt.

Bridgewater has racked up 612 passing yards (204.0 per game) and has a 58.5% completion percentage (55-for-94) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also rushed six times for 27 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.0 yards per game.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 76 18.7% 47 649 2 10 18.5% Tim Patrick 61 15.0% 40 558 4 9 16.7% Noah Fant 67 16.5% 49 424 3 10 18.5%

Powered By Data Skrive