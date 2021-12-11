Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Teddy Bridgewater before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (6-6) take the field against the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Bridgewater has collected 2,775 passing yards (231.3 yards per game) while going 255-for-379 (67.3% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 96 rushing yards (8.0 ypg) on 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Bridgewater accounts for 45.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his 379 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Bridgewater's zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions are 233.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Bridgewater has no touchdown passes against the Lions over that time.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 262.2 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Lions defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Bridgewater went 22-for-40 (55.0%) for 257 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
  • Bridgewater tacked on 17 yards on four carries, averaging 4.2 yards per attempt.
  • Bridgewater has racked up 612 passing yards (204.0 per game) and has a 58.5% completion percentage (55-for-94) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also rushed six times for 27 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.0 yards per game.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

76

18.7%

47

649

2

10

18.5%

Tim Patrick

61

15.0%

40

558

4

9

16.7%

Noah Fant

67

16.5%

49

424

3

10

18.5%

