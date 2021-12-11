Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco

Author:

Before Tee Higgins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 14 matchup sees Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) play the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has 698 receiving yards on 52 catches (82 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 58.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 21.4% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 223.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Higgins put together a 138-yard performance against the Chargers last week on nine catches (15.3 yards per catch) while being targeted 14 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Higgins has caught 17 passes on 25 targets for 267 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 89.0 yards in his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

82

21.4%

52

698

4

8

21.1%

Ja'Marr Chase

90

23.4%

55

958

8

9

23.7%

Tyler Boyd

72

18.8%

51

556

2

6

15.8%

C.J. Uzomah

40

10.4%

33

351

5

3

7.9%

