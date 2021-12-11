Publish date:
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has 698 receiving yards on 52 catches (82 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 58.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 21.4% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 223.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Higgins put together a 138-yard performance against the Chargers last week on nine catches (15.3 yards per catch) while being targeted 14 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Higgins has caught 17 passes on 25 targets for 267 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 89.0 yards in his last three games.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
82
21.4%
52
698
4
8
21.1%
Ja'Marr Chase
90
23.4%
55
958
8
9
23.7%
Tyler Boyd
72
18.8%
51
556
2
6
15.8%
C.J. Uzomah
40
10.4%
33
351
5
3
7.9%
