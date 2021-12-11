Before Tee Higgins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 14 matchup sees Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) play the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has 698 receiving yards on 52 catches (82 targets) with four touchdowns this season, averaging 58.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 21.4% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Higgins' way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 223.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Higgins put together a 138-yard performance against the Chargers last week on nine catches (15.3 yards per catch) while being targeted 14 times and scoring one touchdown.

Higgins has caught 17 passes on 25 targets for 267 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 89.0 yards in his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 82 21.4% 52 698 4 8 21.1% Ja'Marr Chase 90 23.4% 55 958 8 9 23.7% Tyler Boyd 72 18.8% 51 556 2 6 15.8% C.J. Uzomah 40 10.4% 33 351 5 3 7.9%

