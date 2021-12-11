The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will attempt to snap a four-game skid when they clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-4) in Week 14.

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 41.7% of Jacksonville's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

Sunday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 40.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 7.4 points under the 50.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 49.5 points per game in 2021, 6.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-5-0 this year.

The Titans have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Titans rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars allow (26.7).

When Tennessee puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Titans rack up 354.2 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 365.1 the Jaguars give up per contest.

Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 365.1 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).

Jaguars stats and trends

Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-8-0 this season.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Jacksonville's games this season have eclipsed the over/under just two times in 12 opportunities (16.7%).

The Jaguars rack up 9.2 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Titans give up (24.2).

The Jaguars rack up 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans allow per outing (354.1).

In games that Jacksonville totals over 354.1 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over 21 times, seven more than the Titans' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this season.

The Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In six home games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.

Titans home games this season average 50.0 total points, 6.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Jacksonville is 0-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This year, in five road games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

This season, Jaguars away games average 46.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

