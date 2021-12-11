Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will attempt to snap a four-game skid when they clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-4) in Week 14.

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 41.7% of Jacksonville's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • Sunday's total is 3.2 points higher than the combined 40.3 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 7.4 points under the 50.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 49.5 points per game in 2021, 6.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-5-0 this year.
  • The Titans have been favored by 8.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
  • The Titans rack up just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars allow (26.7).
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Titans rack up 354.2 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 365.1 the Jaguars give up per contest.
  • Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 365.1 yards.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).
  • Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-8-0 this season.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have eclipsed the over/under just two times in 12 opportunities (16.7%).
  • The Jaguars rack up 9.2 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Titans give up (24.2).
  • The Jaguars rack up 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans allow per outing (354.1).
  • In games that Jacksonville totals over 354.1 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • This season the Jaguars have turned the ball over 21 times, seven more than the Titans' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this season.
  • The Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In six home games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.
  • Titans home games this season average 50.0 total points, 6.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
  • Jacksonville is 0-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • This year, in five road games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Jaguars away games average 46.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

